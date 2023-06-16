Bloomsday on 16 June An Irishman brings a very special holiday to Rheinbach
Rheinbach · Many people know St. Patrick's Day. But Bloomsday, the special day dedicated to the Irish author James Joyce? Patrick D'Arcy, an Irishman living in Rheinbach, brings this custom to the region. With a play of his own design, guests will experience a piece of Irish culture and a different kind of literary reading.
The 16th of June is a very special day in Ireland. It's Bloomsday, which is celebrated in honour of the Irish author James Joyce and his magnum opus "Ulysses". Patrick D'Arcy is now bringing this tradition to the Vorgebirge. The Irishman, who lives in Rheinbach, has put on his own show together with his wife and friends to celebrate this popular literary day. Bloomsday is the only holiday in the world dedicated to a novel and enjoys a similar status in Ireland as St. Patrick's Day.
Why this holiday?
But why do the Irish celebrate their national author on this day? The answer can be found in Joyce's famous novel "Ulysses" published in 1924. The protagonist is called Leopold Bloom - hence the name. The action takes place on one single day, 16 June 1904, a date Joyce had deliberately chosen because that was the day he had taken his wife Nora out for the first time. "And since Bloom walks around Dublin for 24 hours on that day, the novel is called Ulysses. Because his experiences resemble an odyssey," Patrick D'Arcy explains.
But tradition in his homeland is not the only reason for hosting his play on Friday. The former computer science teacher also has a very personal connection to James Joyce: "I am a big fan. But I only really came to appreciate Joyce through my wife. You see, she dealt with him intensively in her studies."
Contagious enthusiasm
Their shared enthusiasm for James Joyce has now prompted the two to pen their own play based on "Ulysses". "The book is difficult to understand in parts, so my wife and I wrote the script ourselves," reports D'Arcy, who has now lived in Rheinbach for 30 years. The audience can therefore expect a very special play, in which other Irish friends from Bonn and Düsseldorf also take part.
Although the drama reproduces the plot and the protagonists from "Ulysses", Patrick D'Arcy has thought of two special features: "The play is bilingual. Because not everyone in the audience would understand everything in English, my wife does the explanation in German." The second point D'Arcy places great emphasis on is the focus on the female protagonists: "James Joyce was influenced by a number of women in his life, especially his mother May, his wife Nora, his patron Harriet Weaver and his daughter Lucia. They all played a significant role, directly or indirectly, in his development as a man and as a writer." Joyce also portrayed all these women in his novel. Yet Patrick D'Arcy and his wife Gabriele go a little further in their play: "James Joyce has a role in our drama, of course, but the focus is definitely on the women."
In order to offer the guests an authentic Irish ambience, it goes without saying that the play will be accompanied by music and song and that everyone‘s physical well-being will be taken care of: "Of course, there will be Guinness and a barbecue, that's part of it, of course, typically Irish," says D'Arcy, who is particularly looking forward to this year's Bloomsday: "We used to do Irish music events regularly. But with the enforced break due to the pandemic, our play is the first since 2018." And visitors can look forward to Friday in Rheinbach not just for a literary reading, Patrick D'Arcy says, but for a nice mix of music and entertainment.
Friday, 16 June, 8 pm, CoachHaus, Koblenzer Straße 4. Admission from 7 pm. Admission to the Bloomsday reading is free, but tickets should be reserved. Available at the CoachHaus and at the bookstore Kayser, Hauptstraße 28 in Rheinbach.
Original text: Chantal Dötsch; Translation: Jean Lennox