Bloomsday on 16 June An Irishman brings a very special holiday to Rheinbach

Although the drama reproduces the plot and the protagonists from "Ulysses", Patrick D'Arcy has thought of two special features: "The play is bilingual. Because not everyone in the audience would understand everything in English, my wife does the explanation in German." The second point D'Arcy places great emphasis on is the focus on the female protagonists: "James Joyce was influenced by a number of women in his life, especially his mother May, his wife Nora, his patron Harriet Weaver and his daughter Lucia. They all played a significant role, directly or indirectly, in his development as a man and as a writer." Joyce also portrayed all these women in his novel. Yet Patrick D'Arcy and his wife Gabriele go a little further in their play: "James Joyce has a role in our drama, of course, but the focus is definitely on the women."