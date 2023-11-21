Day trip tips Anniversary of a Christmas market and Riesling sauna: four tips for day trips in the surrounding region
Bonn / Region · The Lower Rhine attracts hikers with easy trails in the lowlands, spa guests in the Southern Palatinate enjoy a sauna with a view of the forest, and Aachen celebrates its traditional Christmas market.
"The Lower Rhine is so flat that on Wednesdays you can already see who's coming for coffee on Saturday." This topographical observation about the region is attributed to the cabaret artist Hanns Dieter Hüsch (1925-2005), who came from Moers and knew what he was talking about. Yes, the region is flat, but the sense of humour isn't. The Lower Rhine Tourism Association makes fun of clichés. "We think it's good fun," says spokesperson Roland Busch from Viersen. Flat landscape? But with pleasure. "Niederrhein. So gut. So weit. (The Lover Rhine. So good. So vast" is the slogan of a current advertising campaign. So far, so good.
But how do you sell hiking trails with an altitude difference in the low double-digit range? "We can't offer a crossing of the Alps," says Busch. "But the Lower Rhine offers the best conditions for untrained newcomers and young families." Hiking for beginners, you first have to come up with that idea.
In fact, there is no shortage of interesting trails. In the Schwalm-Nette Nature Park, you can hike along the flat banks of the Breyeller Seenrunde, in Hamminkeln to the Dingdener Heide and in Tüschenbroich to the castle of the same name. The Diersfordter Wald (photo) near Wesel is a classic hiking area for all seasons, where you can hike along the wooden plank path through the moor and, with a bit of luck, get a roaring stag in front of your lens.
Info: Tel. (02162) 81 79 03; ; www.niederrhein-tourismus.dewww.wesel-tourismus.de
The infusion smells of species-rich mixed forest
The town of Bad Bergzabern is on the German Wine Route. The landscape and the inhabitants’ lifestyle are characterised by vineyards and the neighbouring Palatinate Forest. The spa facilities in the state-recognised Kneipp health resort focus on the Südpfalz-Therme spa, where the scenic surroundings have been incorporated into attractive concepts. The thermal pools are surrounded by greenery and there are several themed sauna areas spread over 1500 square metres on the roof. In the forest sauna (photo), the infusion smells of the "species-rich mixed forests" of the surrounding area, in the meadow sauna of l
ocal wild herbs and in the Riesling sauna of a well-known grape variety.
Info: Tel. (06343) 93 40 10; www.suedpfalz-therme.de
The Christmas market in Aachen celebrates a special anniversary
The "Oecher", or citizens of Aachen, are already getting things started - after all, there's an anniversary to celebrate. The 50th Aachen Christmas Market starts next Friday (24 November). Opening hours: daily 11 am to 9 pm (until 23 Dec.) and 1.5 million visitors are expected. The centres of activity are Katschhof, Markt and Münsterplatz.
The cathedral, town hall and other magnificent buildings provide the perfect backdrop for the Christmas village. There are 120 stallholders to ensure variety. The mustard comes from Monschau, the woollen goods from Mongolia. Printen (an Aachen speciality)and spices are a hit. The bags made from discarded basketballs should be of particular interest to visitors from Bonn. The food and drink outlets are also well organised: A mulled wine roundabout can be found at Holzgraben (stand no. H08).
Info: Tel. (0241) 936 88 949; www.aachenweihnachtsmarkt.de
Cologne Zoo takes loving care of its offspring
At the beginning of November, the administration organised a photo session to introduce two new residents to the press. The rock guinea pig is normally at home in north-east Brazil, but in Cologne it lives in the "South America House". The agile rodents grow to a size of 20 centimetres and weigh one kilo. A small sitatunga antelope was also recently given its own photo opportunity. Imara is the daughter of Suri and Voldemort. The zoo started keeping this Central African species 40 years ago and since then a good 50 sitatungas have been born here on the Rhine.
Info: Tel. (0221) 567 99 100; www.koelnerzoo.de
Original text: Heinz Dietl
Translation: Jean Lennox