Day trip tips: Anniversary of a Christmas market and Riesling sauna: four tips for day trips in the surrounding region

"The Lower Rhine is so flat that on Wednesdays you can already see who's coming for coffee on Saturday." This topographical observation about the region is attributed to the cabaret artist Hanns Dieter Hüsch (1925-2005), who came from Moers and knew what he was talking about. Yes, the region is flat, but the sense of humour isn't. The Lower Rhine Tourism Association makes fun of clichés. "We think it's good fun," says spokesperson Roland Busch from Viersen. Flat landscape? But with pleasure. "Niederrhein. So gut. So weit. (The Lover Rhine. So good. So vast" is the slogan of a current advertising campaign. So far, so good.