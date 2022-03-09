Poor condition of the track : Annoyance about cycle commuter route in Bonn

Plants and dirt make it difficult for cyclists travelling on the future commuter cycle route. Photo: Benjamin Westhoff Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn-Dransdorf Tobias Dresbach often cycles to work from Bornheim to Bonn. It is the route that is to be upgraded to a cycle commuter route. On Bonn territory, however, the section is apparently in such bad condition that accidents occur.

When Tobias Dresbach cycles from Bornheim to work in Bonn, he crosses two worlds. His route takes him via Alfter along the tracks of the city railway line 18. It is the route that is being upgraded to a cycle commuter route and is intended to ensure that commuters between Bornheim and Bonn can travel quickly. For this purpose, existing paths will be used, widened and illuminated. The work is to begin this year.

Dresbach reports that the path on the territory of the municipality of Alfter is sufficiently wide and in very good condition. The municipality regularly cuts trees, bushes and shrubs along the route. “A sweeper cleans the path after heavy rain or of leaves, and in case of black ice, it is even gritted,” says Dresbach.

The situation is completely different on the Bonn side - especially on the section between the road K12 and the Vorgebirgsbahnweg. “Despite numerous notices to the city, this is a catastrophe,” says Dresbach. “Nothing is done here with flimsy excuses.”He had already observed twice how cyclists fell there because of the dirty roadway. ”If the cycle path were maintained, the green overgrowth regularly cut back and the roadway cleaned, then a new cycle path would not be necessary at all,” says Dresbach.

Cyclist thinks closing the path is an option

Dresbach is particularly surprised that the city of Bonn only maintains parts of the piece between K12 and Vorgebirgsbahnweg. “The whole thing is taking on bizarre features,”Dresbach finds. “Twice a year, the parks department arrives with a large tractor and attached hedge trimmer, cuts the path partially free and persistently refuses to clear the last metre of overgrown greenery.”

These “last metres” are a stretch of just under 500 metres before the cycle path meets the road K12 out of town; on the left are allotment gardens, on the right is a field. Because he was surprised that the city employees did not cut the plants, he approached them. He found out that the land on the right was leased by the city to a farmer. “But the city apparently does not point out to the farmer that he is obliged to cut back the bushes,” says Dresbach. “If the city can’t or doesn’t want to invest anything until the path is renewed, it should close it or at least point out pollution with a sign.”

The land on the left side, the city employees told him, belongs to the public utility company (SWB). There are allotments on it, and branches would break off from the trees growing in them and fall onto the cycle path. When he asked, SWB told him that they were in a legal dispute with the tenant.

Stadtwerke want to remind tenants to cut back trees

The press office leaves the question unanswered as to who owns the land along the path. Up to the allotment road, the city cuts the grass once or twice a year. In the remaining section, it is the duty of the adjacent owners, i.e. SWB and the owner of the field. This is not a municipal area.

In response to the GA's question, SWB said that yes, they owned the land. There is also a legal dispute with a tenant. The email goes on to say: “We are currently contacting all leaseholders to remind them of their duty to prune. If they do not comply with the obligation, we will use legal remedies.”

Original text: Dennis Scherer