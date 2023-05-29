Public transport in the Rhein-Sieg region Annoyed passengers take out frustration on bus drivers
Troisdorf · Late or cancelled buses - there are many reasons why passengers get annoyed with public transport. Now some bus drivers report that passengers are taking their frustration out on them - with serious consequences.
Bekir Kocabas has filed a complaint for assault and verbal abuse. At the beginning of May, a passenger hurled insults at the bus driver and hit him in the face with the glass door that separates the driver's cab from the passenger area. One of his colleagues was hospitalised for a week this year after a young person punched him in the head and face. Bus driver Özcan Özdemir has also experienced this first-hand: in 2021 he was beaten up at Troisdorf station. "We are afraid," says one of his colleagues, who would rather stay anonymous. Especially at the weekend, when there are many drunks at the big stations. But even during the week there are problematic situations.
On Tuesday, 9 May, Kocabas wanted to start on route 537 from Oberpleis to Bonn. A woman got on and wanted to pay for her ticket with a 50-euro banknote. "I told her I couldn't accept a 50-euro note because otherwise I wouldn't have any change," the 28-year-old reported. "I told her she could ask the passengers on the bus if anyone could change the 50 euros," he says. He also offered to issue a voucher for the customer centre in Troisdorf to have the remaining amount refunded. What happened next can be seen on the mobile phone video taken by one of the other passengers: The woman insults Kocabas, the two start arguing, she hits the glass door, which hits his glasses. "I'm not stupid, I'm German, you're not," the woman shouts.
Annoyed passengers due to many cancellations
Again and again, bus drivers are subjected to attacks. There are several minor incidents every day. People are annoyed by the many delays and cancellations, says works council member Ismet Halali. "Some can control themselves, some cannot control themselves. They attack us verbally and also physically." Timetables and switch-over times are getting tighter, resulting in delays, he says. Passengers have no sympathy and take out their frustration on the bus drivers.
At the station in Troisdorf, too, passengers report cancelled journeys. "There are often cancellations here, they are sometimes displayed on the board," says Gabriele Hilgers, who wants to go to Bonn. On Thursday, however, there were also one or two cancellations that no one was informed about. "There's nothing going in the direction of Siegburg today - three buses that were supposed to run just didn't show up," says another passenger. In addition, the bus drivers are unfriendly, they sometimes drive aggressively and don't say 'hello', says the woman, who normally takes her car. At least it works fairly well going to Lohmar, she says.
Disagreement about cancelled trips
In an anonymous letter to the press in March, employees of the RSVG describe up to 500 cancelled journeys daily, which are not communicated to the passengers. "As if the cancellations were not enough, the timetable was condensed for the timetable change in December 2022," the letter says. There are supposed to be significantly more journeys than before. "However, these additional journeys are to be made without any increase in staff. They have designed the new timetable in such a way that the additional service is mainly due to the reduction of break and turnover times," the writers said.
RSVG, on the other hand, claims that around 133 journeys are currently cancelled every day. "In addition, there may be short-term cancellations due to sick leave immediately before the start of service," the transport company said. With the timetable change last December, additional service was ordered on some lines - such as the 506, 551 and 558. The number of cancelled journeys, however, remained the same. "We react weekly to the current level of absenteeism with an adjusted timetable," writes the press spokesperson.
Tense staff situation
According to her, additional staff had also been hired - and are being hired on an ongoing basis. Through an additional advertising campaign on the backs of the buses, the company wants to recruit more bus drivers. The Rhein-Sieg-Kreis also confirms that additional staff have already been hired, writing: "Due to the tight staffing situation, planned improvements on other routes have been postponed until further notice."
The press office of the district also says: "Of course, the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis cannot condone cancellations of journeys indicated in the timetable." However, it is also well known that there is still a shortage of drivers, which does not only affect RSVG. "In addition, we are in intensive exchange as to whether the current situation will improve in the foreseeable future or whether we will have to make new plans together with RSVG in the medium term," the district administration said. A decision on this will be prepared in the course of the summer.
Original text: Ines Bresler and Anna Ingerberg
Translation: Jean Lennox