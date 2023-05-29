Public transport in the Rhein-Sieg region Annoyed passengers take out frustration on bus drivers

At the station in Troisdorf, too, passengers report cancelled journeys. "There are often cancellations here, they are sometimes displayed on the board," says Gabriele Hilgers, who wants to go to Bonn. On Thursday, however, there were also one or two cancellations that no one was informed about. "There's nothing going in the direction of Siegburg today - three buses that were supposed to run just didn't show up," says another passenger. In addition, the bus drivers are unfriendly, they sometimes drive aggressively and don't say 'hello', says the woman, who normally takes her car. At least it works fairly well going to Lohmar, she says.