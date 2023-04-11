Fire in the basement Another blaze in an apartment building in Tannenbusch
Bonn · After the fire on Easter Sunday in Tannenbusch, there was another fire in the same building complex on Easter Monday. According to the fire brigade, the fire started from a leftover ember.
On Monday afternoon, there was another fire in the basement of a residential building complex in Bonn-Tannenbusch. Residents of Masurenstraße, on the corner of Riesengebirgsstraße, noticed smoke rising from two of the building's cellar shafts and informed the fire brigade. According to the fire brigade's chief of operations, the fire started from a nest of embers in the ventilation grille of the cellar shaft, which was probably overlooked during the follow-up measures after yesterday's fire, they added. Arson could therefore be ruled out; moreover, the cellar doors were locked when the fire brigade arrived.
A fire brigade reconnaissance team was able to locate the fire in the cellar after a short time and extinguish it with water and foam. The area was ventilated with a motorised fan. No persons were endangered and no one was injured. A total of 27 firefighters from the Bonn fire brigade were deployed, a spokesperson for the fire brigade said on Monday afternoon. Police and ambulance services were also at the scene.
(Original text: Emre Koc / Translation: Mareike Graepel)