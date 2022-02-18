Storm update : Another heavy storm system approaching on Friday

Bonn/Region The fire department in Bonn and the region received several calls related to the storm Ylenia, but no major damage was reported. In Hamburg, waves smashed through the windows of a passenger ferry on Thursday. Another powerful storm system is expected to hit NRW on Friday.

Early on Thursday morning, the storm "Ylenia" caused considerable traffic disruptions in North Rhine-Westphalia with strong winds up to 110 kilometers per hour. Police and emergency services were called out numerous times but no serious accidents or fatalities were reported.

The fire departments in Bonn and the region were called out to numerous locations. In most cases it was a matter of fallen trees. In parts of the eastern Rhein-Sieg district, the power was out for some time.

After "Ylenia" comes "Zeynep": Stormy weather continues

Storm system "Ylenia" has already caused quite a stir, and the next major storm system called "Zeynep" is approaching on Friday afternoon. While "Ylenia" moved away towards the Baltic States and Finland at noon on Thursday, but continued to cause stormy conditions during the course of the day, "Zeynep" is expected as early as noon on Friday, according to forecasts. From the midday hours onwards, powerful winds and some high wind gusts may again occur from the west. The city appeals to people to avoid the outdoors and areas where there are trees. In the evening, strong winds and heavy gusts may occur in the west and northwest.

Authorities in NRW warn against going into forested areas

Authorities in NRW advise people to avoid going into forested areas - during the hours between storms or in the days that follow. Due to the rain of the last weeks, the forest ground is softened and gives less support to the trees. Damaged trees or broken branches wedged in treetops may not fall down until after the actual storms. The extent of the storm damage in the forests will only become clearer on Monday, as foresters will also not enter the forests for the time being, Matthias Blaschke of Wald und Holz NRW (Forest and Wood NRW) announced.

Wave smashes window of passenger ferry in Hamburg

Looking beyond Bonn and the region, there was a major storm-related incident on a ferry in Hamburg on Thursday. On a rough trip across the Elbe River, a large wave smashed the front windows of a Hamburg harbor ferry. Apparently no one on board was seriously injured, said the managing director of the operating company Hadag, Tobias Haack. According to dpa information, however, there was one passenger slightly injured. On Thursday morning, the ferry "Tollerort" of line 68 was en route from Teufelsbrück to the pier of the Airbus plant, when the wave crashed through the windows, water rushing on board the ferry where passengers were sitting.

The storm "Ylenia" also caused many train disruptions in Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Bremen and Schleswig-Holstein due to downed trees on the tracks. There were numerous cancellations and delays throughout the north, said a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn on Thursday.