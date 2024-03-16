Traffic disruptions expected Antifa demonstration winds through Bonn on Saturday

Bonn · The anti-fascist group Antifa is holding a demonstration in Bonn on Saturday. It will wind through the city center, with several hundred people expected to participate. Traffic disruptions are to be expected.

Police will escort an Antifa demo through Bonn on Saturday.

Foto: dpa/Marijan Murat

This Saturday, March 16, a demonstration of the “Open Anti-Fascist Meeting Bonn” will take place in Bonn. Police said they are expecting up to 300 participants. The start is at 3 pm at Münsterplatz.

The demonstration will then move through the city center to Marktplatz. The following route is planned: Münsterplatz, Windeckstrasse, Budapester Strasse, Sternstrasse, Friedensplatz, Sterntorbrücke, Maxstrasse, Vorgebirgsstrasse, Adolfstrasse, Dorotheenstrasse, Breite Strasse, Schützenstrasse, Annagraben, Alexanderstrasse, Wilhelmstrasse, Oxfordstrasse, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz and Bonngasse.

The event should be over by 4:50 pm, according to police. There may be traffic obstructions in the city center. Bonn police will escort the demonstration.

(Orig. text: ga / Translation: ck)

