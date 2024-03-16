Traffic disruptions expected Antifa demonstration winds through Bonn on Saturday
Bonn · The anti-fascist group Antifa is holding a demonstration in Bonn on Saturday. It will wind through the city center, with several hundred people expected to participate. Traffic disruptions are to be expected.
This Saturday, March 16, a demonstration of the “Open Anti-Fascist Meeting Bonn” will take place in Bonn. Police said they are expecting up to 300 participants. The start is at 3 pm at Münsterplatz.
The demonstration will then move through the city center to Marktplatz. The following route is planned: Münsterplatz, Windeckstrasse, Budapester Strasse, Sternstrasse, Friedensplatz, Sterntorbrücke, Maxstrasse, Vorgebirgsstrasse, Adolfstrasse, Dorotheenstrasse, Breite Strasse, Schützenstrasse, Annagraben, Alexanderstrasse, Wilhelmstrasse, Oxfordstrasse, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz and Bonngasse.
The event should be over by 4:50 pm, according to police. There may be traffic obstructions in the city center. Bonn police will escort the demonstration.
