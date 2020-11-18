At the border to Alfter : Arbour in Bonn-Dransdorf catches fire

Allotment gardens in Bonn-Dransdorf on the border to Alfter are on fire Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Bonn/Alfter A fire broke out in an allotment garden settlement in Bonn-Dransdorf on the border to Alfter. The fire brigade was called to (on) a large scale operation. Already at the end of September, four garden arbours burned down here.

As the Bonn fire brigade reported on Tuesday evening, one of the arbours went on fire that afternoon also.

Therefore, the fire brigades of Bonn and Alfter were on a large-scale deployment for several hours. The fire had been extinguished by the evening. Nobody was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The K12n was temporarily closed during the extinguishing work. Tram line 18, which runs along the fire site, was not affected by the fire and was able to continue at reduced speed.

