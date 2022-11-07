German gas storage facilities : Are there enough gas reserves for the winter?

The technology of the Astora gas storage facility in Rehden, Lower Saxony. Photo: dpa/Mohssen Assanimoghaddam Foto: dpa/Mohssen Assanimoghaddam

Berlin Just in time for winter, Germany's gas storage facilities are almost full - sooner than expected. Is there enough to get both industry and households through the winter? And what will happen to the rest of the gas that has already been ordered? We answer the most important questions.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Where does the gas that Germany is storing come from?

As recently as 2021, Russia was supplying more than 50 per cent of the natural gas consumed in Germany, in the summer it was 26 per cent. Nothing has been coming through the pipelines since August. Germany has been getting most of its gas from Norway ever since. The Netherlands and Belgium also supply gas. Both countries have ports where liquefied gas, mainly from the USA, docks. A good tenth of Germany's gas needs come from domestic production.

What are the storage facilities needed for?

Usually gas storage facilities are important for the market. Operators lease parts of them to gas traders. These buy and store gas and sell it when the price has risen. Among other things, this is how short-term consumption peaks in the gas grid are balanced out. Because gas is usually cheap in the summer and more expensive in the winter, the traders fill the storage facilities until autumn, and then sell more than they store until spring. This year, however, everything is different: gas prices rose to record highs in the summer and the market was no longer functioning. The German government therefore obliged the storage operators to guarantee certain quantities to be filled by winter, so that industries can get through the winter and no one has to freeze.

How full are the gas storage facilities?

The federal government had set a target of 95 percent for 1 November. Germany's gas storage facilities were almost completely full on Friday at 99.19 percent. However, individual storage facilities were still slightly below the 95 percent, partly because they are very large and it takes longer to fill them.

How many gas storage facilities are there in Germany?

According to the Initiative Energie speichern (Ines), there are about 44 underground gas storage facilities in Germany. In total, Germany has about 23 billion cubic metres of storage capacity available, enough for about 256 terawatt hours and equivalent to about a quarter of Germany's annual consumption in 2021. In a European comparison, Germany has about 22 percent of the storage capacity. Worldwide, the Federal Republic ranks fourth after the USA, Ukraine and Russia. Above-ground gas storage facilities often serve as buffers for a power plant or factory, for instance.

Where are the storage facilities located?

Germany's largest gas storage facility is a former natural gas field in Lower Saxony. A good sixth of all the gas storage capacity in Germany is located 2000 metres below Rehden. Other large storage facilities are located in Etzel in East Frisia, near Gronau on the Dutch border, near Munich and near Halle/Saale. There are also large storage facilities near Hanover and near Ludwigslust in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

What happens to the gas that is imported when the storage facilities are full?

If the storage facilities are full and more is imported than is initially needed, the market mechanism takes effect: the large supply dampens prices. Gas becomes cheaper, demand increases. The additional imported gas is therefore very likely to be consumed - or usually sold at the prevailing daily price to Germany's neighbours, who also store gas. If prices fall below a certain level, it can be interesting for suppliers of liquefied gas not to unload ships at all, but to wait until prices have risen again. However, because it gets colder even in a mild winter and heating is needed, consumption will inevitably increase.

What happens if the stored gas is not enough and not enough can be bought in addition?

In such a case, the federal government can declare an emergency. Then the Federal Network Agency determines who gets gas. Private households and social institutions such as hospitals, care homes and those gas-fired power plants that also supply households with heat are protected. So the economy would be hit first and foremost.