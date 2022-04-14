Day trips to the Ahr valley : Are tourists welcomed again in the Ahr valley this Easter?
Ahrweiler district Are tourists welcome again in the Ahr valley these days? We talk to restaurant owners, hoteliers and tourism experts about the current situation and give some suggestions for day trips.
Whether it's a gourmet meal, picturesque high-altitude trails or wine tasting, the Ahr valley (wine region in the valley of the River Ahr) has a lot to offer tourists during the Easter holidays. Many winegrowers, restaurateurs and hoteliers are mobilizing after the devastating flood disaster and welcoming visitors in the spring. Although the number of tourist attractions is increasing, it is clear that for many businesses that have been around for a long time, the struggle for survival continues. And Ahr tourism authorities are offering a reconstruction tour for visitors.
- Thorsten Rech, Restaurant Bahnsteig 1, Mayschoss: "Even though I have not yet reopened my business “Genussbahnhof”, I can say: Of course tourists should come! We make a living from it and I would like to continue to employ my staff and that is only possible when we have tourists. I am looking forward to many visitors. The more people come, the more they can tell their friends and acquaintances about our situation in the valley. Maybe this will encourage help and donations again or attract new visitors to the valley. Because there is still a beautiful landscape to discover here and we are all working to make the overall picture complete again, even if the road is still long."
- Barbara Knieps, Press and Public Relations Ahr Valley Tourism: "The Ahr valley once again has a number of possibilities for day trippers. The popular red wine hiking trail is unaffected by the flood and can be hiked from Altenahr to Bad Bodendorf. Several stages of the AhrSteig are also open, as well as other high-altitude trails with magnificent views. The Ahr valley also offers numerous guided tours again starting at Easter time: They range from guided tours of the reconstruction efforts in Bad Neuenahr, Ahrweiler and Altenahr to wine walks with wine tasting and even historical tours such as the ones at the castle ruins of Are or at the Ahr gate of Ahrweiler. Tours of the Government Bunker (dating back to the 1950’s) are available, the Museum Roemervilla is open, the forest climbing park and the summer toboggan run are also open. For overnight visitors there are some accommodations available, although not many at present. It is recommended to check well in advance to find out where overnight stays are possible. From May or June, more capacity is expected. Due to the still limited parking options, we recommend that visitors arrive at the locations primarily by train and rail alternative services.”
- Martina Förster - Försterhof, Walporzheim: "Tourists are definitely very welcome and encouraged to come. Even as a non-damaged restaurant, we depend on visitors to keep our business going. Here, people can take a break from the disaster area, because here, on a small scale, the world is still okay. We also want to be a motivation for those businesses that suffered damage, that rebuilding in the valley is worthwhile!”
- Franz-Josef Appel from the “Gutsausschank Weingut Kloster Marienthal”: “I would like to make a heartfelt appeal to the public: The entire Ahr valley expresses its sincere thanks for the magnificent and completely selfless help of so many people from Germany and nearly all of Europe. But it is not over yet. Visit the Ahr valley now and fill it with life, so that winegrowers, hotels and gastronomy and all those who are directly or even indirectly connected with tourism can stand on their own feet again sometime in the future. Everything is far from perfect in our valley. But with your visit you make a big contribution that it gets going in the right direction. And just in time for Easter, there will be the asparagus tarte flambée again.”
(Orig. text: Rafaela Sabel / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)