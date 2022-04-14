Day trips to the Ahr valley : Are tourists welcomed again in the Ahr valley this Easter?

TIPS FOR EASTER

■ The red wine hiking trail has survived the flood almost unscathed due to its altitude. There are several restaurants along the route that have already reopened, such as the "Weingut Försterhof" (opening hours over Easter: Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m., Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m.) or the "Hotel and Restaurant Hohenzollern" with its large outdoor terrace and view of the Ahr valley (Friday 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.).

■ The first restaurants in Ahrweiler's old town have also reopened: Pizza is available in the restaurant "La Perla" on Niederhutstraße 70 (from Thursday to Sunday open from 12 to 2:30 p.m. and from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.( eat in the restaurant or take-out) and in the "Bäckerei und Konditorei Jürgen Schmitz" just across the street, one can get a sandwich to take along.

■ The “Weingut Kloster Marienthal" wine tavern was only indirectly affected by the flood and has been offering wine and small meals again daily between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. since March 18 - in good weather, the large outdoor terrace is also open.

■ In the little village of Mayschoss, several wineries are already offering wine tasting again, such as the “Winzergenossenschaft Mayschoss” and the “Deutzerhof” (Deutzerwiese 2, closed on holidays, open on Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The "Winzergut Michaelishof" is also open daily from 11 a.m. with meals available (Dorfstrasse 81). The "wine vending machine” located above Mayschoss is open 24/7. Visitors are also welcomed to eat with the locals at the crisis catering location "Krisenherd", where your donation pays for the meal (holidays, Saturday and Sunday with tarte flambée and other snacks).

■ Some places, such as the Ahrtal Youth Hostel in Ahrweiler or the recently opened "Bethel Hotel zum Weinberg" in Bad Neuenahr, are already offering overnight accommodations again.

■ The bike paths have not yet been restored for the most part. The reactivated shuttle service for tourists will only be available to hikers in the coming weeks. Bicycles cannot yet be transported.

■ Other open attractions in the Ahr Valley include: the Government Bunker, the Museum Roemervilla, the forest climbing park and the summer toboggan run in Altenahr.

■ A good overview of restaurants that have already been reopened, vacation rentals, events and attractions can be found on the website of Ahrtaltourismus under "Wieder für Dich da” (“Here for you once again.”). There are also 32 tips for restaurants. A special event coming up is all about the rebuilding efforts „Bad Neuenahr im Wiederaufbau“: A two-hour guided tour will take place on Saturday, April 16, starting at 2 pm. (Twelve euros, advance registration at verkauf@ahrtal.de is requested).