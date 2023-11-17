Getting ready for winter Are winter tires required in Germany?

"There are three types of customers," says Münür Dilekci, Managing Director of MD Auto Service GmbH in Sankt Augustin-Niederpleis: "The first follow the rule 'from O to O', i.e. from October to Easter, and come in October. The second wave comes when it gets chillier in the morning. And the third come when they realize they have to scratch ice (off the windshield) in the morning. And they would like to have their appointment yesterday." Although it is busy, there are still appointments available, says Dilekci. He charges 25 euros for a tire change; Kalterherberg in Swisttal charges the same price.

The price at Grafschafter Automobil Technik depends on the vehicle and tire size: it charges between 22 euros for a small car and 40 euros for an SUV tire change, says managing director Volker Hanf. His team currently fits 10 to 15 vehicles a day with the right tires. Customers can expect to wait three to four days for an appointment. "We used to change a lot of tires at the beginning and middle of October, but in the last two years this has been pushed back more and more," says Hanf. Over the past two weekends, the business has even concentrated exclusively on the tire change service on Fridays and Saturdays. Around 110 tire changes were completed last weekend.

There are also special tire change days at the Bad Honnef location of the Auto Thomas group , says Ralf Schulz, the service manager there. And they are "almost fully booked". But appointments will be available again as of November 20. In order to ease the rush, the company sends a reminder letter to customers well in advance and an email about the tire change, which costs 39.50 euros.