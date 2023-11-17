Getting ready for winter Are winter tires required in Germany?
Region · It used to be that many motorists in Germany would go from October to Easter with winter tires on their cars but not everyone follows this rule of thumb anymore. But are winter tires actually compulsory? And how much does it cost to change tires at garages in the region? GA provides an overview.
When it gets chilly and gloomy outside, customers come to change their tires. That’s been the experience Gerd Kalterherberg has had over the years. Right now, there are sometimes seven to eight cars in the queue at RFS Kalterherberg Reifen- & Fahrzeug-Service in Swisttal-Heimerzheim: "We didn’t have a cold October, so now everything is squeezed into November and December," says the owner. When do car owners actually have to put winter tires on their cars? How much does it cost to change tires at garages in the region? Are all-season radial tires a good alternative? GA provides an overview:
■ Are winter tires compulsory?
That depends on the weather conditions: According to road traffic regulations, vehicles may only be on the road in icy, slippery snow, slush, black ice or slippery frost if all wheels are fitted with winter tires. This is a "situational winter tire obligation". In other words, anyone driving with summer tires in winter weather is liable for a fine. According to the ADAC, such an offense is punishable by a fine of 60 euros. Drivers who obstruct others are fined 80 euros and receive one point in Flensburg. The owner also faces a fine of 75 euros and a point in the "traffic offender file”.
■ What happens in the event of an accident?
According to the ADAC, anyone who causes an accident with summer tires in winter road conditions may not only be fined but also have their insurance benefits reduced due to gross negligence. There could also be problems with the other party's liability insurance in the event of an accident through no fault of their own, because the driver who was driving with summer tires on the car may - depending on the case - have to accept partial negligence.
■ Which tires are considered appropriate?
According to the German Road Traffic Licensing Regulations, tires marked with the "Alpine" symbol (mountain pictogram with snowflake) in accordance with a UN regulation are considered winter tires. According to the Federal Ministry of Transport, this spells out the minimum requirements for the performance of winter tires on snow-covered roads. The "Alpine" symbol has become a seal of quality. There is a transitional period for M+S tires (mud and snow tires), provided they were manufactured by December 31, 2017. These can continue to be used until September 30, 2024. According to the ADAC, the legally prescribed minimum tread depth for winter tires is 1.6 millimeters. For safety reasons, however, the automobile club recommends at least four millimeters as well as replacing the tires after six years at the latest, as the "grip" then decreases at low temperatures.
■ What does a tire change cost in the region and how high is the demand?
"There are three types of customers," says Münür Dilekci, Managing Director of MD Auto Service GmbH in Sankt Augustin-Niederpleis: "The first follow the rule 'from O to O', i.e. from October to Easter, and come in October. The second wave comes when it gets chillier in the morning. And the third come when they realize they have to scratch ice (off the windshield) in the morning. And they would like to have their appointment yesterday." Although it is busy, there are still appointments available, says Dilekci. He charges 25 euros for a tire change; Kalterherberg in Swisttal charges the same price.
The price at Grafschafter Automobil Technik depends on the vehicle and tire size: it charges between 22 euros for a small car and 40 euros for an SUV tire change, says managing director Volker Hanf. His team currently fits 10 to 15 vehicles a day with the right tires. Customers can expect to wait three to four days for an appointment. "We used to change a lot of tires at the beginning and middle of October, but in the last two years this has been pushed back more and more," says Hanf. Over the past two weekends, the business has even concentrated exclusively on the tire change service on Fridays and Saturdays. Around 110 tire changes were completed last weekend.
There are also special tire change days at the Bad Honnef location of the Auto Thomas group , says Ralf Schulz, the service manager there. And they are "almost fully booked". But appointments will be available again as of November 20. In order to ease the rush, the company sends a reminder letter to customers well in advance and an email about the tire change, which costs 39.50 euros.
■ Do all-season tires make sense?
Saving the cost of a second set of tires and changing them twice a year sounds good at first. However, according to a press release issued by the German Association of Tire Dealers, the advantage comes at the cost of around 30 percent lower mileage with all-season tires compared to the combined use of summer and winter tires. As a technical compromise between pure summer and winter tires, all-season tires cannot keep up with them in terms of performance, especially when it comes to handling and braking on wet and snowy roads.
According to the Bonn-based association, all-season tires make sense for small and compact cars with relatively low engine power that are used for relatively few kilometers per year and primarily in urban areas and large cities. However, anyone who drives a lot, is dependent on the vehicle or also uses it for trips to ski resorts should switch between summer and winter tires. Furthermore, even all-season tires are not maintenance-free and should be checked once a year for defects and imbalances.
