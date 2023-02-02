Car found on the banks of the Sieg : 31-year-old Arijeta H. from Troisdorf is missing

A driverless car was spotted on the bank at Melanbrücke in Troisdorf. Foto: Polizei

Troisdorf Police are looking for Arijeta H. from Troisdorf and are asking for information. On Monday, her parked car was found on the banks of the river Sieg and a search was initiated.

31-year-old Arijeta H. from Troisdorf-Oberlar has been missing since Sunday morning, 29 January. According to the police on Wednesday, she had left her parents' home around 10 am to visit a friend. Since then, the 31-year-old could not be contacted and had not returned to her parents. According to the police, a danger to herself could not be ruled out, which is why a photo has now been released for public search.

On Monday morning, the grey VW Golf of the missing woman was found at the edge of the river Sieg at the Melanbrücke in Troisdorf. Emergency services then searched the banks of the Sieg River with rubber dinghies, emergency personnel and a helicopter for the vehicle's owner, who had previously been reported missing by her relatives.

About 110 firefighters from Troisdorf, Sankt Augustin and Niederkassel were deployed. The Rhine-Sieg Water Rescue Service and the police were also on duty. Police officers found that a window of the vehicle was damaged and assume that the car may have been broken into. So far, it is still unclear whether this is connected to the owner of the vehicle.

Arijeta H. is about 165 cm tall and has a strong build. She has dark hair. She was dressed in a black coat with a fur collar. The police can be contacted at 02241-5413121.