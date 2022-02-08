Police ask for information : Armed man robs post office in Endenich
Endenich On Friday evening, an unidentified man robbed a post office in Bonn-Endenich. He threatened a clerk with a gun. The police are asking for information.
An unidentified man robbed a post office in Bonn-Endenich on Friday evening. As the police explained on Monday, the robber had waited for a clerk at the rear entrance of the branch in Alfred-Bucherer-Straße at around 6.35 pm and forced him back into the premises with a firearm. The robber demanded that the employee hand over cash.
He then fled again with the loot through the rear entrance and the gateway to Alfred-Bucherer-Straße. From there, he continued running in the direction of Frongasse. Although the police immediately launched a close-range manhunt, they did not succeed in apprehending the robber. He is said to be about 1.80 metres tall, 25 to 30 years old and has a dark complexion. He was dressed in a dark top, a black balaclava and black disposable gloves. He also spoke German with an accent.
The police are asking witnesses to the crime to call 0228/150 or send an email to KK13.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de. According to the statement, a pedestrian and two cyclists are particularly likely to have encountered the suspect after he left the driveway. (Original text: Christine Bähr / Translation: Mareike Graepel)