Following dam break Around 150 Ukrainians demonstrate, describing horrific scenes

Tatyana Linetska comes from the seaport city of Kherson, which is directly affected by the breach of the dam. "I grew up there and was able to watch how the dam was built," she says at the protest in Bonn. She has a house and a small garden there. On her cell phone, she shows pictures of the garden sent to her by an acquaintance - who has taken care of it since Linetska started living in Germany. "Now everything is destroyed," she says with tears in her eyes. She says she learned from local friends that pets had drowned and that the water level is now about 2.7 meters. Some of her friends who live on Russian-occupied territory had to flee to the roofs of their houses and, according to Linetska, are not being evacuated. On Ukrainian territory, the situation is different.