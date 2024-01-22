Protest against the far right in Bonn Around 30,000 people protest in the city centre

Mayor Katja Dörner (Greens) was the first to speak. She also thanked the audience for responding to the call for the rally in such large numbers. "Thank you Bonn," she caleld out to the crowd and also got loud applause. "It's about our democracy. We will not be fooled: Right-wing extremist parties are using democratic structures to undermine democracy. Being democratically elected doesn't make you a democrat," she said. Now, at the very latest, is the time to speak out. She recalled something said by the writer Erich Kästner, who was persecuted by the Nazis and who once said in retrospect that the events of 1933 to 1945 should have been combated by 1928 at the latest. It was too late later on. We should not wait until the snowball has turned into an avalanche. "Dear citizens of Bonn, we will not let it become an avalanche."