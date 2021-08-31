Covid update : Around 30,000 school students in NRW are in quarantine

Bonn/Region The incidence rate in Bonn is 127.7 and around 30,000 schoolchildren are currently in quarantine in NRW. For those wanting to get a Covid vaccine without an appointment, the city has put out the times and locations of the mobile vaccination bus for this week in Bonn. Here are some of the latest developments from the GA live blog.

With an incidence rate of 127.7 in Bonn, the Robert Koch Institute registered 4,559 new Covid-19 infections throughout Germany on Monday. Meanwhile, 60.3 percent of the people in Germany are fully vaccinated, according to information released by the Robert Koch Institute on Monday. 65 percent have received at least one dose.

30,000 primary and secondary school students in quarantine

Around 30,000 primary and secondary school students in North Rhine-Westphalia have been sent into quarantine, according to the latest reports. As the Ministry of Education announced on Monday, 30,018 students were in quarantine as of August 26 - this is about 1.6 percent of the entire student body. Within that group, about 0.35 percent - 6,561 students actually had confirmed cases of Covid. The largest number of school students in quarantine at one time was 73,836 back in November of 2020.

Among teaching staff, quarantine was required for 0.2 percent - 286 staff - according to the latest data. And 0.08 percent of them had confirmed cases of Covid. The Ministry of Education pointed out, however, that they did not have data from all schools, students and teachers: Just under 4,000 of the 4,844 public schools surveyed actually responded - representing nearly 1.85 million students and about 140,500 teachers - who participated in the ministry's weekly survey, it said. That’s a response rate of 82.3 percent of schools. The confirmed Covid cases also include out-of-school testing - such as testing for travelers returning home.

Schools Minister Yvonne Gebauer (FDP) said the vaccination rate was also rising encouragingly among the student body. An survey taken anonymously revealed that 87.5 percent of the teaching staff had been fully vaccinated. Along with infection control measures and twice-weekly testing, he said, students are "the best-supervised group of people from an infection control perspective." However, the overall climbing infection levels were also reflected in the schools, although the number of cases remained at a "low level."

Mobile vaccination bus schedule for Bonn

This week, the City of Bonn continues its mobile vaccination campaign. Even without an appointment, people can receive a Covid vaccination. According to the city, about 3,500 people have taken advantage of the mobile vaccination offers so far.

Here are the upcoming dates and locations of the vaccination bus:

Tuesday, August 31: From 1-6 p.m. at the Bonner Tafel, Mackestrasse.

Thursday, September 2: From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the World Conference Center Bonn, United Nations Square

Thursday, September 2: From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. vaccination offers at the main entrance of the Stadthaus

Friday, September 3: From 12 to 6 p.m. Mosque at Bonner Strasse 93 in Bad Godesberg

Saturday, September 4: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the main entrance of Sportpark Nord, Kölnstrasse

Sunday, September 5: From 12 to 5 p.m. at the sports field of BSV Roleber, Siebengebirgsstrasse, in Beuel

( Orig. text: GA; Translation: ck)