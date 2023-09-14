Warning Day 2023 Around 38,000 sirens will sound nationwide at 11am
Bonn · Today, Thursday, 14 September, is again Warning Day in Germany. Not only the sirens, but also the Cell Broadcast system will be tested.
The sirens will be blaring in Germany on 14 September: This day is the nationwide warning day of the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK). The warning systems will be tested during a test alarm: Sirens, warning apps, and the Cell Broadcast system. It is a joint action day of the federal, state and local governments and takes place annually on the second Thursday in September.
How does the test alarm on 14 September work?
Tens of thousands of sirens will be available nationwide to warn the population on Thursday for the test alarm: "So far, about 38,000 sirens have been registered," says BBK President Ralph Tiesler in an interview with the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa).
The test of the warning systems begins on 14 September at 11 am. All warning multipliers connected to the federal modular warning system (for example, radio stations, app servers) will receive a warning text. These multipliers then send the warning to televisions, radios and smartphones. The warning text will be readable or audible there, on smartphones also via the warning apps "KATWARN" and "NINA". The test alarm will also go out on just over 6,600 digital display panels.
At around 11.45am, the all-clear will be given via the channels through which the warning was previously sent. However, no all-clear will be sent via Cell Broadcast.
At the same time, the municipal warning devices are tested in the districts and municipalities participating in the warning day. These can be loudspeaker trucks or sirens. The Länder and municipalities decide for themselves how to warn the population.
What are the plans of the city of Bonn, the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis and the Kreis Ahrweiler?
Bonn will test different warning concepts on the nationwide warning day, according to a press release issued by the city in August. For example, 56 sirens of the city's professional fire brigade will be triggered with the following warning tones: At 11 a.m. there will be a continuous tone. At 11.05 a.m., an ascending and descending wailing tone will sound for one minute. After another pause, there will be another continuous all-clear tone at 10.10 am. A pop-up will be placed on the municipal website www.bonn.de. In addition, the fire brigade's radio intervention in the programme of Radio Bonn/Rhein-Sieg will be tested. The Cell Broadcast System and the warning app "NINA" will also be included in the test alert.
In the Rhein-Sieg district, the warning sirens will sound from 11 a.m. in the same pattern as in Bonn. The press office of the Rhein-Sieg district also points out in a press release of 5 September that the Bonn fire brigade will raise its voice on the radio programme of Radio Bonn/Rhein-Sieg. In addition, the Cell Broadcast System and "NINA" will also be used to send out the trial warning.
In the district of Ahrweiler, the trial warning will be triggered on 14 September at 11 am, according to a press release from the district administration. However, the stationary sirens will not be triggered in the entire district of Ahrweiler, it continues. The warning signal will only sound via the new digital sirens in the flood-affected areas of the Ahr, i.e. in the municipalities of Adenau and Altenahr as well as in Bad Neuenahr and Sinzig. At 11 a.m., the warning signal sounds for one minute in an ascending and descending tone. At 11.45 a.m. the all-clear signal is given by a one-minute continuous tone. As the installation of new sirens is still in the planning stage, no sirens will be heard in the other municipalities. The warning apps "NINA", "KATWARN" and the Cell Broadcast System will also be used for the test warning.
In Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, a new warning concept consisting of defined warning districts will be tested on the nationwide warning day. For this purpose, loudspeaker vehicles will warn residents in selected warning districts at 11 a.m. by means of mobile sirens.
What do the different sounds of the warning signals mean?
The continuous signal of the sirens means "all clear" in case of emergency, while the rising and falling wailing tone means "warning". The signal of the warning tone is interrupted briefly again and again to ensure that more people perceive the sound.
What to do if an emergency occurs?
In the event of an imminent danger such as large fires, severe storms or an attack, the population is warned by siren tone and notifications to the mobile device. If the sirens sound and it is not a test alert, the following steps should be implemented:
- Switch on the radio and get informed. The Bonn Fire Brigade can make warning announcements directly via the radio station Bonn-Rhein-Sieg (97.8 MHz). In addition, the City of Bonn also draws attention to the local radio station WDR 2.
- Seek out closed rooms and go inside. Air conditioning or ventilation systems should be switched off and windows and doors closed.
- Stay calm and follow the instructions of the emergency services. The fire brigade and police have vehicles equipped with loudspeakers with which they can drive around and make announcements. The fire brigade in Bonn has 21 of these vehicles at its disposal. In addition, the City of Bonn provides information via its social media channels.
- Telephone calls should only be made in extreme emergencies.
- Also to be alerted only in an emergency: 110 and 112.
- Particularly serious damage, for example after a storm, can be reported by telephone on 0228 717171.
Why is there a trial alert?
The regular warning days have two aims: On the one hand, the functionality of the warning systems is to be checked, on the other hand, the population is to be prepared for an emergency and sensitised for emergency situations.
