Warning Day 2023 Around 38,000 sirens will sound nationwide at 11am

In the district of Ahrweiler, the trial warning will be triggered on 14 September at 11 am, according to a press release from the district administration. However, the stationary sirens will not be triggered in the entire district of Ahrweiler, it continues. The warning signal will only sound via the new digital sirens in the flood-affected areas of the Ahr, i.e. in the municipalities of Adenau and Altenahr as well as in Bad Neuenahr and Sinzig. At 11 a.m., the warning signal sounds for one minute in an ascending and descending tone. At 11.45 a.m. the all-clear signal is given by a one-minute continuous tone. As the installation of new sirens is still in the planning stage, no sirens will be heard in the other municipalities. The warning apps "NINA", "KATWARN" and the Cell Broadcast System will also be used for the test warning.