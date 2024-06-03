Bonn Climate Change Conference Around 5,000 climate delegates meet in Bonn for UN Conference

Preparations for the World Climate Change Conference (Cop29) in Baku, Azerbaijan are already underway. Starting on Monday, June 3 and running until Thursday, June 13, around 5,000 delegates will gather for a summer edition of the climate negotiations at the World Conference Center Bonn. It involves the permanent subsidiary bodies of the Conference of the Parties to the Climate Convention. The City of Bonn put out a release with the information. “The committees for implementation and for scientific and technological advice meet at the headquarters of the World Climate Secretariat at ‘mid-term’ between the Conference of the Parties, which takes place in November/December,” according to the press release. From assessments to budgets and transparency, everything that is to be decided this fall is to be prepared in Bonn.