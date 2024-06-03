Bonn Climate Change Conference Around 6,000 climate delegates meet in Bonn for UN Conference
Bonn · In preparation for the World Climate Change Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan (Cop29) in November, UN Climate Meetings will begin in Bonn on Monday, June 3. Around 6,000 participants are expected and various events are planned in conjunction with the conference.
Preparations for the World Climate Change Conference (Cop29) in Baku, Azerbaijan are already underway. Starting on Monday, June 3 and running until Thursday, June 13, around 6,000 delegates will gather for a summer edition of the climate negotiations at the World Conference Center Bonn. It involves the permanent subsidiary bodies of the Conference of the Parties to the Climate Convention. The City of Bonn put out a release with the information. “The committees for implementation and for scientific and technological advice meet at the headquarters of the World Climate Secretariat at ‘mid-term’ between the Conference of the Parties, which takes place in November/December,” according to the press release. From assessments to budgets and transparency, everything that is to be decided this fall is to be prepared in Bonn.
According to the press release, an important part of the conference in Bonn will be numerous events on the side that are included in the official program of the Bonn climate negotiations. As well, there will be separate events in the Bonn city area. Mayor Katja Dörner will be presenting several examples of climate protection and adaptation to heat and heavy rainfall in Bonn. This is planned for Friday, June 7, at a discussion organized by the UNFCCC Climate Champions on synergies between the three Rio Conventions on climate, nature and land and at the “Daring Cities” event on Tuesday, June 4.
