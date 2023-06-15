Last week, the city's art commission met and also dealt with "Laurelle". Actually, the members were supposed to make a recommendation. The proposed resolution was that the temporary installation should be approved, but that the question of the location still had to be clarified. Both points were changed in the course of the discussion, so that the committee, chaired by Lord Mayor Katja Dörner (Greens), read as follows: "The temporary installation of the "Laurelle" sculpture to be created by Jaume Plensa will only be approved once further enquiries have been made regarding the material. (Cast iron/heat/material/dimension)". Furthermore, the Commission would be in favour of finding another location.