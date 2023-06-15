Laurelle" artwork in front of Godesberg railway station Art commission fears Plensa sculpture will generate too much heat
Bad Godesberg · The Bonn Art Commission is concerned that the cast-iron sculpture "Laurelle" by the Spanish artist Jaume Plensa, which is intended for the forecourt of the Bad Godesberg railway station, could give off too much heat to the surrounding area. For this reason, it does not want to approve the installation for the time being.
It seems that Walter Smerling and his Foundation for Art and Culture need a lot of staying power for Jaume Plensa's "Laurelle" project. As reported, Smerling has made the city of Bonn an offer to erect a seven-metre-high sculpture by the well-known Spanish artist on Ria-Maternus-Platz opposite Bad Godesberg railway station. The city administration, however, has "considerable reservations" about the location and pleads for another place to be found. However, from the point of view of the foundation, which is a registered association, this is not quite so simple.
This is because the artist drove through Bonn and specifically chose this place in Bad Godesberg for his work. This is exactly what has happened with the other five art projects the Foundation for Art and Culture has realised in Bonn in recent years. According to Smerling, "Laurelle", as the sculpture is called, is intended to be a "sign of welcome" - hence the location in front of the station. The fact that the artist chooses the most suitable location for his work is part of the concept.
Art Commission wants information about the material
Last week, the city's art commission met and also dealt with "Laurelle". Actually, the members were supposed to make a recommendation. The proposed resolution was that the temporary installation should be approved, but that the question of the location still had to be clarified. Both points were changed in the course of the discussion, so that the committee, chaired by Lord Mayor Katja Dörner (Greens), read as follows: "The temporary installation of the "Laurelle" sculpture to be created by Jaume Plensa will only be approved once further enquiries have been made regarding the material. (Cast iron/heat/material/dimension)". Furthermore, the Commission would be in favour of finding another location.
Asked about the unanimous decision, Walter Smerling expressed his irritation to the GA. On 14 February, the mayor and the cultural office, among others, had been informed about the dimensions and the material of the work, Smerling said. The administration had also attached this letter to the draft resolution. "Laurelle" is made of cast iron.
Bürger Bund Bonn criticises art commission
Asked about the question of the material, the municipal press office explained to the GA: "The art commission fears, as does the administration, that the installation of such a large sculpture made of cast iron on the square will generate enormous heat if the sun continues to shine." Therefore, before "a final decision" is made, discussions should be held with the association about "possibly other materials and the size" of the proposed sculpture. Whether this is feasible, however, is questionable; after all, it is the artist who decides which materials to use. Especially with such a sculpture, the artist also expresses himself with the materials used.
In a statement, the Bürger Bund Bonn (BBB) criticises the decision of the art commission. "The fact that Katja Dörner's transparent nagging at the Godesberg location has now also received the unanimous support of the commission members is completely incomprehensible to us from a professional point of view," said Marcel Schmitt of the BBB. He also pointed out that it is the Bad Godesberg district council that decides on the installation and location and not the art commission.
Association wants to remain in dialogue
Walter Smerling told the GA that he and his association are still interested in a dialogue. An invitation to the Arts Commission for a discussion is to go out this week. It was an offer he had made, he said, and they did not want to impose themselves. Smerling would like to establish a "walk of modern art" in Bonn - for this, however, more works in public space would be necessary.
The public petition for the installation of the sculpture, initiated by the working group Culture & Education of the CDU district association in Bonn, had about 607 supporters on Tuesday afternoon - 398 of them from Bad Godesberg.
(Original text: Maximilian Mühlens; Translation: Mareike Graepel)