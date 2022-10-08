Sustainability in Bonn : Art counters Fast Fashion

The umbrellas in Friedrichstrasse stand for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals with the slogan "Sustainability on the Umbrella". Foto: Freya Dieckmann

Bonn The Fair Fashion Walk and Art counters Fast Fashion initiatives invite Bonn residents to join in on the occasion of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The young woman in the green robe looks into the distance somewhat despairingly. She is a seamstress in Bangladesh and her image is printed on a T-shirt, hanging at the Jack Wolfskin store in downtown Bonn. It's part of the Fair Fashion Walk taking place this weekend.

Anyone who wants to can participate in the Fair Fashion Walk this Saturday, moving from one store to the next and collecting stamps along the way. Those who collect all six stamps can participate in a raffle, which will take place on Sunday at the Kunstmuseum (Art Museum). There you can win a hand-signed T-shirt from the artist Marcel Odenbach.

The event was organized by the Bonn-based non-profit association Femnet. The association called on artists to design T-shirts for yesterday's Humane Work Day. Now photos of them hang in the Bonn stores Jack Wolfskin, Kiss the Inuit, La Creole, Maas Natur and Zauberland, all of which produce sustainable and fairly produced clothing.

17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

These days, everything in Bonn revolves around sustainability, because the so-called SDG Days are currently taking place, which are all about the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. The city of Bonn has also committed itself to these goals. Among them are climate protection, but also jobs that are humane and gender equality. The Femnet association is campaigning specifically for better working conditions for women in the clothing industry and this year is supporting the city in making the goals palatable to the people of Bonn.

After the Fair Fashion Walk, the Art counters Fast Fashion event will take place this Sunday, October 9, at the Kunstmuseum. Talks, performances and a Fair Fashion Fashion Show will take place there from 3 to 5 pm. The raffle for Marcel Odenbach's T-shirts will also take place then. Admission is free on this day.

An initiative with a future? Gabriele Schneider, a customer at Maas Natur thinks it's good that campaigns like this exist. More and more Bonn residents should be able to shop for sustainable fashion in the city center, she thinks. "I really hope that stores with fair clothing don't become niches. I think it is quite important that such stores are maintained in Bonn and also that new ones can open instead of fast-fashion chains.”

Sustainable clothing is often somewhat more expensive

But the Bonn native admits that sustainable clothing is often somewhat more expensive than conventional fast-fashion goods: "In the current situation, the financial burdens for many are very high, I can well imagine that some simply cannot afford a sustainable lifestyle then."