Video surveillance in swimming pools Artificial intelligence to save lives in Bonn's swimming pools
Bonn · Artificial intelligence will support lifeguards in Bonn in the future, with cameras and smartwatch alerts. The city sports department decided to take this step, but the system will not mean fewer lifeguards.
Artificial intelligence could save swimmers from drowning in the future in Bonn. As the sports committee of the city of Bonn decided at its last meeting, the use of drowning detection systems is planned as part of the new construction of the Kurfürstenbad pool and will also be considered as part of the renovation of the Hardtbergbad pool.
The technology, which is already being used in swimming pools in other cities, monitors the pools with high-resolution cameras and reports potential dangerous situations to the pool staff.
"The movement patterns are always the same when (someone is) drowning. It is usually a gradual and undetectable situation," explains Marc Riemann, head of the Cologne swimming pools. Last fall, the recreational swimming authorities spoke out in favor of using the special software, which is offered by an Israeli start-up. If the system detects a hazard, this is reported to the pool staff's smartwatch via vibration and beeping.
Lifeguarding at the pools Bonn will not be reduced
In Bonn, the FDP parliamentary group had brought the use of AI technology into play and submitted a motion for its use to the sports committee. The parliamentary group's main justification for the initiative was the permanent lack of staff at Bonn's swimming pools, which had already led to a reduction in swimming hours in the past. "We have to keep our pools open, also to enable school swimming to continue. New thinking in how our pools are supervised is therefore urgently needed," the motion states. However, the Bonn city administration has already thwarted the party's most important request in a statement it put out.
In the statement, the city administration references the German Association for the Swimming Industry (DGfdB), which has already dealt with guidelines for the use of AI. "These detection systems can support water supervision," writes the administration in its statement. But the systems cannot replace lifeguards and the number of staff at the poolside cannot be reduced.
Bonn expert sees opportunity and risk in AI
Lars Kreuzberg, research associate in the field of “Computer Vision” at the Fraunhofer IAIS in Bonn and an expert in optical AI systems, also urges caution when using the technology. In principle, Kreuzberg believes that computer surveillance can provide good support. He points out that experts should check the AI system for accuracy in detecting dangerous situations before using it.
The software presumably works in two steps, explains Kreuzberg: "First, the people in the water have to be detected." This is generally possible with the help of neural networks, even if pattern recognition is made more difficult by the movement and reflection of the water. The second step is to classify the situation. "It is important to note that there can be a high variability of hazardous situations in a swimming pool that need to be recognized," says Kreuzberg.
How well the software can actually perform is difficult to assess without an insight into the system's data. On its website, service provider Lynxight, whose software is used in the Cologne swimming pools, for example, does not provide any information on the quantity and quality of the training data that is ultimately used for pattern recognition. "This application is a matter of life and death. A high level of accuracy is of course extremely important," Kreuzberg makes clear and therefore advocates a sensitive approach to hazard detection. "It's better for the computer to give a false warning once too often than once too little.”
Data protection is extremely important when it comes to swimming pool cameras
Another issue that concerns the Fraunhofer Institute employee is data storage. According to the description of how it works, the pool attendant assesses whether a dangerous situation actually existed after getting a warning, says Kreuzberg. The system continues to learn. "To ensure that this valuable feedback is not lost, this data is presumably also stored," says Kreuzberg.
This raises the question of who owns the data and how it can be ensured that it really is treated anonymously. A question that is sure to be on the minds of many swimmers in Bonn if the system is installed. Lynxight states on its website that all data is anonymized and that no personal data is collected. In addition, the customer has one hundred percent control over all data used by the service.
"It's your data, so it belongs to you. To improve our service and the insights we offer you, the system occasionally makes use of anonymous data," the company continues. Ultimately, you have to see what this actually means, says Kreuzberg. It is always technically possible to anonymize people during recording and to store the data securely. However, this would need to be checked by experts, especially in the case of a private company.
(Orig. text: Jonas Dirker / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)