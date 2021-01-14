Former Bonn mayor : Ashok Sridharan has a new job

Ashok Sridharan will work as a partner in a law firm in the future. Photo: dpa/Oliver Berg Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

The former mayor of Bonn Ashok Sridharan starts a new job: He will work as a lawyer and partner of a law firm in Bonn.

Ashok Sridharan becomes partner of the law firm Busse & Miessen. The former mayor of Bonn is to strengthen the "State and Administration" department in the Bonn office, according to a statement by the law firm. According to the statement, the firm has nearly 30 attorneys in Bonn, Berlin and Leipzig.

"I am looking forward to being able to support municipalities, companies and private individuals in an advisory capacity as a lawyer and partner in the firm, where I already worked as a legal trainee, in the realisation of their ideas," the former mayor said.

For the firm, which has its Bonn office on Friedensplatz, Michael Nimphius, one of the managing partners, says: "In Mr. Sridharan, we have been able to gain a proven and recognised administrative specialist with expertise in administrative law. He fits perfectly into our team of specialists. Our clientele attaches particular importance to competence through specialisation.“

Ashok Sridharan will also be available for advice in the international arena, according to the statement, when it comes to state and administration or the realisation of sustainability projects.