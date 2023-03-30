Farmers under pressure Asparagus and strawberries could get expensive in 2023

Asparagus farmers under pressure

The situation of asparagus farmers has become more difficult in recent years. The area under cultivation in the Rhineland has shrunk from 4021 hectares (2018) to 3864 hectares (2020) because old plants have been abandoned and owners have closed their farms shortly before retirement.

This has advantages, says Peter Muß, deputy managing director of the Provinzialverband Rheinischer Obst- und Gemüsebauer: "As a result, production is returning to normal. Therefore, we hope that consumers will fall back on regional cultivation.“

To counter the high labour costs of asparagus harvesting in the future, a new harvesting machine has been developed and is currently being tested in selected farms, he said. Muß wants to wait for the results: "We will have to wait and see if it can be used then." trs