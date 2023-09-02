Freshly discovered At Leander, the main course is available at the “kitchen kiosk”

The kitchen is at the very heart of the restaurant: visible from three sides, the workplace of head chef Alexander Ernst and his team is the focal point of the restaurant. From almost all of the 140 seats, diners can watch the chefs at work. The dim ambience of the room, designed in dark brown tones and medium to light grey, contrasts with the brightly lit "kitchen kiosk" that Melchert refers to: here diners can put together their own main course and get advice if they want. "We are happy when guests approach our chefs and ask about the choices," explains the kitchen director.