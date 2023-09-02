Freshly discovered At Leander, the main course is available at the “kitchen kiosk”
Bonn · Leander, the restaurant at the GOP Varieté Theatre in Bonn's Marriott Hotel, unveiled a new concept as of Thursday evening. The restaurant is open to everyone, not only those who attend a show. We paid a visit.
With "Zarah's Dinner Genuss", the Leander restaurant offers a mix of buffet and dishes served at the table. GOP kitchen director Holger Melchert came up with the concept. “Our guests should feel as if they are eating at home with friends," says Melchert, explaining the idea behind the new approach to dining. The name of the restaurant and the new gastronomic concept is reminiscent of Zarah Leander. The wartime and post-war show star made a month-long guest appearance at the GOP headquarters in Hanover in 1960.
The kitchen is at the very heart of the restaurant: visible from three sides, the workplace of head chef Alexander Ernst and his team is the focal point of the restaurant. From almost all of the 140 seats, diners can watch the chefs at work. The dim ambience of the room, designed in dark brown tones and medium to light grey, contrasts with the brightly lit "kitchen kiosk" that Melchert refers to: here diners can put together their own main course and get advice if they want. "We are happy when guests approach our chefs and ask about the choices," explains the kitchen director.
Being social is the main focus
A shared experience is also part of the concept when it comes to starters and desserts. Served at the table are etagères or large plates from which the guests can choose what they like. The menu will vary according to the season. The Leander team is starting out with a summery barbecue theme with main courses such as beef brisket or barbecue ribs from their own smoker, spicy chicken and merguez sausages with a varied selection of matching side dishes and dips.
For the three-course menu, Leander charges 32 euros per person (excluding drinks). And Melchert emphasizes that the restaurant is open to everyone, not only those who are seeing a show.
(Orig. text: Kai Pfundt / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)