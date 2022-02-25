Carnival : Attack on Ukraine overshadows Carnival in the Rhineland

Street Carnival began on Thursday with “Weiberfastnacht. Foto: dpa/Thomas Banneyer

Cologne/Düsseldorf Street Carnival has begun in the Rhineland - but the thoughts of many carnival-goers are in Ukraine. Some broadcasters are canceling their Carnival programs, but Carnival itself is not canceled.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

.Under the dark shadow of the Ukraine crisis, Carnival has begun in Cologne. At 11:11 a.m. on Weiberfastnacht (Women’s Carnival), Cologne's triumvirate officially opened the celebrations with the traditional countdown and three cheers of "Kölle Alaaf" at the Alter Markt.

"The events of last night have of course not left us unaffected," said maiden Gerdemie (Björn Braun) about the Russian attack on Ukraine. "We don’t forget the worries of the people while we are out here. But we also don't let the limits of merriment be determined by people who trample on freedom and peace," Gerdemie shouted from the stage.

Carnival will not be canceled

At the start of street Carnival, Cologne Mayor Henriette Reker (independent) remembered the victims of the Russian attack on Ukraine with a minute of silence.

"I really don't feel like celebrating, but neither I nor the festival committee can or want to cancel Carnival," Reker said at a reception in city hall. "We can't close the pubs and impose a curfew anyway; that would have to be done by the state legislature. Everyone has to decide for himself or herself whether he or she wants to celebrate in view of the situation.”

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Reker is aware that there will be "images that will make people shake their heads" when they see the kick-off for Carnival. She personally cannot celebrate Carnival while there is a war in Ukraine, but for many others Carnival is important.

Celebrating despite the war?

The Festkomitee Kölner Karneval (Cologne Carnival Festival Committee) announced: "Today street Carnival begins, for carnival-goers in Cologne this means mainly partying in small groups, outside or in the pub. After two years of pandemic, the longing for this is very great - and canceling with such a short lead time is not even possible from a purely organizational point of view. From our point of view, it would also send the wrong signal.”

Certainly, the events in Ukraine have affected Carnival revelers. The thoughts of many carnival-goers this morning are with the people in Ukraine, who look to the coming days with fear. "But we have learned, especially in the recent past, that Carnival has an important function for people in times of crisis. To let a despot dictate the limits of merriment does not correspond to the idea of Carnival, in which freedom and equality are paramount." A spokeswoman for the city of Cologne also said that the reception of the triumvirate in the city hall would take place as planned.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

In Saarbrücken, the storming of the town hall has been canceled. "A war in the middle of Europe. We feel with the people in Ukraine and can not be cheerful today," said Saarbrücken's mayor Uwe Conradt (CDU). It was said that the event would have been limited in scope by the pandemic anyway.

Broadcaster cancels Carnival program

Local radio station Radio Köln has changed its program and stopped broadcasting carnival music as of 8 a.m. "We can't report on the war and broadcast carnival music," chief editor Claudia Schall told the German Press Agency. WDR4 radio also changed its program, while WDR television initially continued to broadcast its Carnival program.

Radio Köln had planned to play Carnival music from 6 a.m. to midnight. The local station in Cologne is part of the Radio NRW network. Its stations have also changed their news programming. In the morning, there was to be a special broadcast on the attack on Ukraine, then hourly updates, a spokeswoman said. The comedy blocks were also cancelled until 4 p.m. initially.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

The public station WDR4 also decided to drop the Carnival music and go with oldies instead. An announcer said the change was because of the attack on Ukraine.

On WDR television, the scheduled Carnival program went forward, a rerun from a session opening in 2021. In a crawler at the bottom of the screen, WDR referred to its coverage of Ukraine on the radio and online. In response to a dpa inquiry, WDR said that it would make a statement about it later.

Street carnival with 2G-plus

Due to the pandemic, the Rhineland street Carnival is starting out differently than usual. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has allowed the cities to designate so-called “custom zones” - where revelers can celebrate with 2G-plus rules in place.

This means that 2G-plus applies to carnival-goers everywhere in public spaces in Cologne. Those who have recovered or have been vaccinated twice need a current negative test or a third vaccination (booster) to take part in festivities.

In pubs, people who have had their booster shot must also show a current rapid negative test. Violations can result in hefty fines. The public order office is to monitor compliance with the rules on a random basis. Cologne has done away with mandatory masks outdoors, and also in pubs on the days of Carnival.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_6"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Warning from the police

But Cologne's Mayor Henriette Reker reminded revelers in advance that they should not go overboard. "I very much hope that everyone is aware that partying is subject to certain rules," she told the "Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger" newspaper. The fact that the whole of Cologne had been declared a "customs zone" should not prompt people to “let partying get completely out of hand," she added.

In Düsseldorf, police stressed that the "customs zone" in the Old Town was not a party zone. "There are obviously misunderstandings there. The “customs zone” is not an invitation to party," said police director Dietmar Henning. The city said there was no organized street Carnival. The Old Town restaurateurs would not be allowed to open their outdoor terraces. "Customs zones" also exist in NRW in Bonn and Leverkusen, among other places.