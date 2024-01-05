Underpass to Kaiserplatz Attempted bag-snatching near Poppelsdorfer Allee
Bonn · On September 19, 2023, someone attempted to snatch a bag from a 52-year-old man near the underpass between Poppelsdorfer Allee and Kaiserplatz. The police have released a photo of the suspect to help in their search.
Bonn police have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly tried to snatch a bag from a 52-year-old man in Bonn on the evening of September 19, 2023.
According to police, the 52-year-old had walked from Bonn Central Station to Quantiusstrasse at around 8:30 p.m. and from there in the direction of Poppelsdorfer Allee. Police say that the 52-year-old had already seen the male suspect on the train and noticed that he was following him.
Shortly before the pedestrian underpass in the direction of Kaiserplatz, the man suddenly tried to snatch a shopping bag from behind. The bag contained a new pair of Apple headphones. The 52-year-old held on to the bag and yelled for help, after which the stranger ran off in the direction of Poppelsdorfer Allee.
Investigations have not yet led to the identification of the suspect, so the police have released a photo to help in their search. Witnesses are asked to call 0228/150 or send an e-mail to KK13.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)