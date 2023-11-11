Astronomy: Northern Lights Auroras sightings possible on Sunday
Heppenheim · If the weather plays along and the sky is clear, auroras could be visible in Germany at the weekend. But when and where exactly?
Due to a solar storm, auroras could also be visible over Germany on Sunday night. Carolin Liefke from the Association of Star Friends in Heppenheim, Hesse, said it was still unclear when and in which region this might be the case.
"There was a suitable solar flare," Liefke said. "There is a forewarning that you should keep your eyes open." In the worst-case scenario, however, the phenomenon could also appear during the day and therefore not be recognisable.
To be able to observe auroras, the weather conditions need to be as clear as possible. Tanja Sauter from the German Weather Service (DWD) said that there could be clearing over the centre of Germany, possibly also in the north, on Sunday night. "It doesn't look quite as good in the south-west," emphasised the meteorologist.
A clear view to the North is important
Ideally, auroras should be observed far away from artificial light sources: "You shouldn't stand under the nearest street lamp, but as far away from the city as possible," Liefke advised in the event that auroras are visible. You also need a clear view towards the northern horizon.
The phenomenon is caused by solar flares, which result in a so-called coronal ejection of mass towards the earth, consisting of electrons, protons and atomic nuclei. Because components of the plasma are electrically charged, they interact with the Earth's magnetic field and virtually compress it. Magnetic short circuits in the tail of the Earth's magnetic field generate particle currents in the polar regions, which excite the air particles to glow, making them visible as the green or red aurora borealis.
Original text: dpa
Translation: Mareike Graepel