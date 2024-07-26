Trip to Summer Vacation Automobile club warns of worst traffic jam weekend of the season

Patience is needed if you’re on your way to your summer holidays. With the start of school summer holidays in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, highways in Germany could be particularly congested today. According to the ADAC, major traffic jams are expected, especially in the afternoon. Even after that, the situation is unlikely to improve much: The automobile club said it could be one of the worst traffic jam weekends of the season. "Sunday is expected to be just as jam-packed as Saturday," said a spokesperson.