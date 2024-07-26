Trip to Summer Vacation Automobile club warns of worst traffic jam weekend of the season
Munich · If you’re heading off on vacation now you should plan for extra travel time and have plenty of patience. The ADAC expects many traffic jams. Can they be avoided?
Patience is needed if you’re on your way to your summer holidays. With the start of school summer holidays in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, highways in Germany could be particularly congested today. According to the ADAC, major traffic jams are expected, especially in the afternoon. Even after that, the situation is unlikely to improve much: The automobile club said it could be one of the worst traffic jam weekends of the season. "Sunday is expected to be just as jam-packed as Saturday," said a spokesperson.
The highways with the highest risk of traffic jams in both directions include those in the metropolitan areas of Berlin, Hamburg and Munich. The most forced stops are expected at highway construction sites where lanes are reduced or particularly long. The ADAC also listed some of the "worst traffic jam routes," such as the A1 between Hamburg and Flensburg and the A6 between Mannheim and Nuremberg, where it can get tight in both directions.
The ADAC’s gloomy forecast is also based on last year's experience. The last weekend of July was by far the most congested during the 2023 travel season.
Why is it so bad right now? With Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg on vacation, schools in all federal states are now closed for the summer holidays. "The second wave of travellers is coming from Berlin, Brandenburg, Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern," analyzed the auto experts. In Bremen, Niedersachsen, Sachsen, Sachsen-Anhalt and Thüringen, classes will soon resume. According to the ADAC, there are currently 1,230 construction sites on the highways, slightly fewer than a year ago.
In North Rhine-Westphalia, a closure affects the A1 near Leverkusen. From this evening until Monday morning (July 29), the important traffic artery between the Leverkusen and Leverkusen-West junctions will be closed in both directions. Traffic will be rerouted widely, flowing depending on direction and destination via the A59 or A3.
What are the options? To avoid the worst traffic jams, motorists should avoid starting their journey on Friday, Saturday or Sunday - or if they must, only leave in the late afternoon, recommends the traffic club. Additionally, you need to plan significantly more time. To avoid waiting times at toll stations, any necessary vignettes should be purchased in advance.
Trains are also going to be crowded. Most train travel happens at the start of the holidays, according to a spokesperson, whereas return travel is spread over several days. You can see how full trains are online and in the DB app. If you’re flexible, it’s best to travel early in the morning or later in the evening. And, of course, some important routes are closed due to construction work.
Patience is also required at airports. Munich Airport expects more than six million passengers over the coming vacation weeks, with 400,000 guests alone on the first weekend. The recommendation: build in a time buffer.
What was the longest traffic jam so far? The longest traffic jam of the year so far was on January 18, the ADAC says. It was on the A61 between Ludwigshafen and Mönchengladbach and stretched 77 kilometers. The reason was freezing rain.
Original text: dpa
Translation: Jean Lennox