Day trip tips Autumn Festival and Schwebodrom: Four Tips for Days Out

60.9 kilometres, 700 metres of altitude, 16 hours of walking: theoretically, you could do the Rheinterrassenweg (Rhine Terrace Trail) between Mainz and Worms in one day, but it would be exhausting - and it would be sacrilegious. The people of Rheinhessen have opted for much smaller stretches. The easy-going route is divided into six stages. One of them is for pleasure hikers who want to take their time and who can visit the town of Oppenheim with its labyrinth of cellars. With the river Rhine always in view, the trail fits organically into the topography of this stretch of landscape. It goes from winegrowing village to winegrowing village, and now in autumn there is a lot of activity in the wineries. Transport connections are always helpful when dividing up the stages: There are twelve railway stations along the trail.