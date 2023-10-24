Day trip tips Autumn Festival and Schwebodrom: Four Tips for Days Out
Bonn/Region · A museum about the suspension railway opens in Wuppertal, the Ahr Valley hosts an autumn festival with shopping and music, and Trier sips wine in the city's "living room". Our tips for outings.
Schwebodrom: A museum for Wuppertal's landmark
Bonn has Beethoven, Cologne has its cathedral and Wuppertal has its own special means of transport. According to the city's advertising copywriters, Wuppertal is already "unique" because of its nature and culture, but "above it all is the Schwebebahn". Since it opened on 1 March 1901, the Schwebebahn, or floating buses, have been shuttling between Vohwinkel and Oberbarmen, making for relaxed commutes to work even Wuppertal was one of the centres of industrialisation.
"With more than 80,000 passengers a day, the Schwebebahn is still indispensable today," says Markus Schuberth from Wuppertal Marketing. "It also connects many sights over just under 14 kilometres, including the zoo, the opera house and the sculpture park."
So the time was ripe for it to get its own museum, and last Sunday, the Schwebodrom opened at the historic Werther Brücke suspension railway station. The new 600-square-metre "Erlebnisort" (place to experience things) is housed in a former store. The main attraction is the restored coach No. 11 of the 1900 series, in which visitors embark on a VR journey through Wuppertal in 1929. The show features original exhibits and, of course, also recalls 21 July 1950, when Tuffi, a four-year-old elephant girl, escaped during a promotional event for the Althoff Circus and fell into the Wupper. Tuffi only suffered a small scratch – and her name was subsequently adopted by a milk company.
Info: Tel. (0202) 56 340 97; www.schwebodrom.de
A town gets colourful again
"Bleakness was yesterday, our town is becoming colourful again", say the Ringelschlingel stilt-walkers. This coming weekend (28/29 October), the fun acrobats will be stirring up the passers-by in the streets of Bad Neuenahr and Ahrweiler. The autumn festival "Herbstbunt" is a retail trade promotion campaign, and the shops will be open on Sunday. A bus will run free of charge between the town centres and the Mittelzentrum. At Alter Markt, there will be a hands-on circus for young visitors. And there will be music everywhere. The band Muckefuck will be playing Dixieland and Jonas Röser & Johannes Nebel will enchant with their intimate interplay of saxophone and double bass.
Info: Tel. (02641) 91 710; www.ahrtal.de
From wine village to wine village, with the Rhine always in view
60.9 kilometres, 700 metres of altitude, 16 hours of walking: theoretically, you could do the Rheinterrassenweg (Rhine Terrace Trail) between Mainz and Worms in one day, but it would be exhausting - and it would be sacrilegious. The people of Rheinhessen have opted for much smaller stretches. The easy-going route is divided into six stages. One of them is for pleasure hikers who want to take their time and who can visit the town of Oppenheim with its labyrinth of cellars. With the river Rhine always in view, the trail fits organically into the topography of this stretch of landscape. It goes from winegrowing village to winegrowing village, and now in autumn there is a lot of activity in the wineries. Transport connections are always helpful when dividing up the stages: There are twelve railway stations along the trail.
Info: Tel. (06136) 92 39 80; www.rheinhessen.de
Beautiful houses and a wine bar on the main market square
Porta Nigra, amphitheatre, Roman bridge: Trier has many landmarks, but only one "living room". The Main Market Square is considered the city's "parlour". Impressive buildings, mainly from the Renaissance and Baroque periods, tell many stories. The market cross was erected in 958, and at the Petrusbrunnen (St. Peter's Fountain) the four personified cardinal virtues of strength, justice, wisdom and moderation ideally make even today's visitors think. Speaking of moderation: The Trier wine stand is also located on the main market square. Wineries from the Moselle, Saar and Ruwer present their wines daily. Season: mid-March to early November (until 5.11.). Last round: 9.30 p.m.
Info: Tel. (0651) 97 80 80; www.trier-info.de
(Original text: Heinz Dietl / Translation: Jean Lennox)