Culinary foray Autumn tastes good on the Rhine, the Sieg and the Ahr
Region · What does autumn taste like in our part of the world? Four GA authors went on a culinary tour of the foothills of the Rhine, the Sieg, and Königswinter to find out. Their findings provide tips on seasonal vegetables, hearty classics and the right wines to go with them.
Many people like to eat light food during the warm or hot summer months. When the days get shorter and colder, hearty dishes appear on the menu to warm up body and soul. Four GA authors set out to find culinary delights that autumn has to offer in our region.
■ In the Vorgebirge: From spring to autumn, farmer Norbert Pesch from Brenig is literally under stress. This is because several crops have to be harvested from the field at the same time. The 60-year-old and his son Sebastian are still picking cauliflower, lettuce and field lettuce as well as mini romaine lettuce until the end of October. Three weeks ago, they also added parsnips and parsley roots, which are sold freshly harvested to wholesalers.
Until mid-November, the open field also supplies pointed cabbage, which is refrigerated at zero degrees so that it can gradually be sold fresh until February. The quality and the quantity yields of the six vegetable crops harvested so far are satisfactory, says Pesch, whose family has been involved in agriculture for about 150 years. With the help of irrigation systems, the majority of the crops have been harvested. For example, 80 percent of cauliflower, 95 percent of pointed cabbage and between 80 and 90 percent of lettuce.
■ By the Sieg: At "Traubenwirt" restaurant in the Villa Waldesruh near the Seligenthal monastery, autumn is on the menu: Managing Director Maximilian Arnolds designs his menu to match the season. He has been managing the restaurant in Seligenthal near Siegburg since it opened in 2019. One of the specialities is game. Arnolds is a hunter and hunts the game himself in his hunting ground in Eitorf. "Many guests really appreciate the fact that the game comes from our own hunt," says Arnolds. He only serves what he has hunted. Hearty braised dishes are particularly popular when the weather gets colder. The menu also includes typical autumn vegetables such as red cabbage, pointed cabbage and pumpkin in different forms: as soup, as slices or as puree.
When it gets cooler outside, Arnolds recommends Pinot Noir to accompany hearty game dishes. On warm autumn days, red wine can also be served slightly chilled, he says. If you don't like red wine, he recommends a rosé, for example from the Ahr. With the wines, as with all other foodstuffs, the manager makes a point of sourcing them as regionally as possible. "Meanwhile, almost 90 percent of our food is locally sourced," says Arnolds.
If you want to cook at home in keeping with the season, Arnolds suggests getting fresh game from hunters in the local area. The "Traubenwirt" also offers vacuum-packed venison. In addition, pumpkin dishes such as pumpkin wedges baked with olive oil and herbs or a pumpkin soup are usually easy to cook.
■ The Ahr: Winemaker Dirk Förster from the Försterhof winery in Walporzheim, who also runs "Försters Weinterrassen" restaurant there, recommends Federroter and Zwiebelkuchen ("Onion Tart") this time of year. Federroter and Federweißer are partially fermented grape juices and also known as "new wine" or "Rauscher". They are often the first wines of a vintage available from the vintner after the grape harvest. In the wine-growing region of the Ahr, which is famous for its red Spätburgunder grapes, the Federroter is particularly popular. According to Dirk Förster, it will be available for about two weeks this year. For him, the combination with onion tart is a real classic.
Another classic reinterpreted is offered by the Thüres restaurant of the Sermann winery in Altenahr. They are currently serving Himmel un Äd (heaven and earth), which is black pudding and fried liver sausage from a butcher in Ahrweiler. It is served with mashed potatoes, apple chips and shiso cress. As a wine accompaniment, winemaker Lukas Sermann recommends his Portugieser Alte Reben, which is characterised by its "drinking flow". "You need that with the somewhat heavy food," Sermann points out.
■ In the Siebengebirge: "Pumpkin soup is making its way back," says Heike Marianne Pieper from Weingut Pieper. She runs the "Weinhaus Jesuiterhof" estate tavern in Königswinter's old town. One thing that only appears on the menu at the Jesuiterhof in autumn is Palatinate liver dumplings on sauerkraut with potatoes. Guests can also look forward to home-made spinach dumplings. However, these are not always available because, as Heike Pieper says, the preparation is time-consuming and takes a day and a half; the dumplings have to be left to set well.
It's not only the food that's hearty and substantial now, but also the wine, which comes from the Piepers' own vineyards. The last Federweißer was served at the weekend, now is the time for red wine and strong white wines. "Stronger wines are perfect for this time of year," says Roxana Pieper, who assists in sales and gastronomy in the family business. For example, there's a Chardonnay that has been matured in oak barrels. The "Pink Rosé", a sparkling wine that comes along as "brut" and thus dry and with very little added sugar, provides a tart sparkle for the autumn season.
Original text: Susanne Träupmann, Anna Ingerberg, Sven Westbrock and Lydia Schauff
Translation: Jean Lennox