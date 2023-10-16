Culinary foray Autumn tastes good on the Rhine, the Sieg and the Ahr

■ By the Sieg: At "Traubenwirt" restaurant in the Villa Waldesruh near the Seligenthal monastery, autumn is on the menu: Managing Director Maximilian Arnolds designs his menu to match the season. He has been managing the restaurant in Seligenthal near Siegburg since it opened in 2019. One of the specialities is game. Arnolds is a hunter and hunts the game himself in his hunting ground in Eitorf. "Many guests really appreciate the fact that the game comes from our own hunt," says Arnolds. He only serves what he has hunted. Hearty braised dishes are particularly popular when the weather gets colder. The menu also includes typical autumn vegetables such as red cabbage, pointed cabbage and pumpkin in different forms: as soup, as slices or as puree.