Journalism festival b° future takes place in Bonn city centre

Anyone looking for contact with the General-Anzeiger is at the right address on 16 September from 10 am to 6 pm at the stand at the Martinsbrunnen in the shadow of the cathedral. There, editors will be on hand to answer questions about the role regional quality journalism plays in our region and society. From 2 to 3 p.m., editor-in-chief Helge Matthiesen will be answering readers' questions and suggestions. The GA will also be holding a casting from 11 am to 3 pm. We are looking for a reader in his or her prime who would like to play the main role in our new e-paper explainer video. Anyone interested in a career in journalism can also find out more on 16 September in the university's arcade courtyard. Under the motto "Ask me anything" you will meet GA editors and volunteers on site who will share their experiences.