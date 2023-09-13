Journalism festival b° future takes place in Bonn city centre
Bonn · Climate change, war and crises pose major challenges to society. What role the media should play in this is what the b° future Festival for Journalism and Constructive Dialogue is about this weekend. Children can also ask the WDR Maus what they want to know about the news.
"If everything around us is changing - what must journalism look like that is still relevant tomorrow? That's what we want to discuss at b° future," says Ellen Heinrichs, founder and managing director of the Bonn Institute and also initiator of the festival. Answers to this question will first be sought by journalistic experts on Friday, 15 September, before they face the discussion with their audience in numerous events at venues in the city centre on Saturday, 16 September.
The b° future festival brings together those who are committed to future-oriented journalism that wants to be good for society: critical, constructive and focused on the needs of the people. The focus is on issues of the future. How can journalism in times of war and climate change report in such a way that it also reaches out and counteracts hate speech, false news and polarisation? How can we make the media as diverse as society is?
More solutions and debates
The starting thesis of the initiators of the two-day festival is: In a time marked by rapid changes, great challenges and radical upheavals, people want more solutions, diverse perspectives and constructive debates from the media. So journalism needs a corresponding update. A goal that probably cannot be achieved with a single event. That is why the festival, which is organised by the non-profit Bonn Institute with the support of the Rheinische Post Mediengruppe, to which the General-Anzeiger also belongs, the Federal Agency for Civic Education and the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia, is expected to go into series.
Participants in the premiere include WDR, Deutsche Welle and General-Anzeiger, but also Correctiv, the Federal Agency for Civic Education and the Initiative Nachrichtenaufklärung. The list of discussion partners is long and peppered with prominent names: Among them are ZDF correspondent Katrin Eigendorf, WDR journalist Isabel Schayani, NRW Minister Nathanael Liminski, WDR Director-General Tom Buhrow, RTL reporter Gordian Fritz and others. The topics are also diverse, ranging from climate change and traffic change to urban planning and water scarcity to fake news, disinformation and artificial intelligence.
GA editor-in-chief takes questions from readers
Anyone looking for contact with the General-Anzeiger is at the right address on 16 September from 10 am to 6 pm at the stand at the Martinsbrunnen in the shadow of the cathedral. There, editors will be on hand to answer questions about the role regional quality journalism plays in our region and society. From 2 to 3 p.m., editor-in-chief Helge Matthiesen will be answering readers' questions and suggestions. The GA will also be holding a casting from 11 am to 3 pm. We are looking for a reader in his or her prime who would like to play the main role in our new e-paper explainer video. Anyone interested in a career in journalism can also find out more on 16 September in the university's arcade courtyard. Under the motto "Ask me anything" you will meet GA editors and volunteers on site who will share their experiences.
The complete programme including venues can be found at b-future.org.
(Original text: Sylvia Binner; Translation: Mareike Graepel)