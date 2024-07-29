Event park, rich in tradition Bad Breisig Fairytale Forest still for sale

Pinnen is now 72 years old and his strength is slowly failing him. Nevertheless, every morning and evening he climbs down from the excursion café to the entrance and back again, because someone has to look after things. After all, thousands of visitors still come to the fairytale forest every year, which is only open 110 days a year. ‘As soon as the sun shines, we're ready to go,’ says Pinnen, looking forward to good weather. Unfortunately, however, he has neglected to increase advertising on the internet and social media in recent years. He therefore sees this as one of the main tasks of a future operator of the fairytale forest, which he still enjoys very much. He is convinced: ‘Everything here is in top condition, it doesn't need to be modernised.’ Only the paths need to be regularly maintained.