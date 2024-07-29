Event park, rich in tradition Bad Breisig Fairytale Forest still for sale
Bad Breisig · Märchenwald Bad Breisig has been up for sale for two years. Owner Heinz Pinnen is still looking for a buyer, but has a clear basic condition. What is the current status and what will happen next?
The fairytale forest in Bad Breisig has been up for sale for around two years. But still no interested party has been found who fulfils the basic condition of owner Heinz Pinnen: ‘The future owner must continue to run the fairytale park.’ After all, the traditional excursion destination for the whole family is a project close to his heart, in which he has invested almost four decades of his life. The 72-year-old retired estate agent thinks it's quite simple: ‘A young family that takes over the business and, above all, boosts advertising on the internet and social media will have no problem making a living here - as well as a fantastically located family home.’
‘Once upon a time’ is how most fairy tales begin, even in Bad Breisig. It was 13 May 1934 when the fairytale forest was born. The idea of creating a fairytale forest in the spring town came from Heinrich Schwarz, according to the chronicle. He turned his enthusiasm for Grimm's fairytales into a profession and ran the little fairytale world with his wife Traudchen and their children Josef and Käthe until the end of his life.
Fairytale forests were very popular
Fairytale forests were very popular at the time, and Traudchen Schwarz already owned the beautifully situated woodland plot on the slopes of the Kesselberg. The Schwarz couple initially built a simple residential building, the ground floor of which now houses the fairytale forest's ticket office, kitchen and kiosk, and next to it a café terrace with a view of Arenfels Castle on the opposite side of the Rhine. The serpentine path that still exists today was painstakingly laid out by hand and decorated with small fountains, flowerbeds and all kinds of signs. Only then did work begin on the actual attractions, the lovingly designed fairytale houses with grandfather clocks, children's cradles, ovens, spinning wheels and mannequins dressed to match the respective fairytale. There are a dozen of them today, and they not only delight children, but also take adults back to their childhood days. In any case, Pinnen emphasises that the Fairytale Forest is an attraction for the whole family.
The opening of the fairytale forest took place at a time when tourism was flourishing. Many guests came to Breisig by boat - and Heinrich Schwarz was already waiting for them at the landing stage as a ‘living advertising column’: with large-format banners such as ‘High mountains, seven dwarfs, Snow White in the bush, to the fairytale forest - shoo, shoo’, he advertised the fairytale forest and personally led the guests to the entrance of the fairytale forest. There they were greeted by his wife in the ticket booth. Upstairs, the children and, depending on the number of guests, other relatives helped with the catering, while Heinrich Schwarz returned to the Rhine and waited for the next passenger ship.
According to the chronicle, the small family business prospered magnificently. Schwarz even envisaged taking his guests up the Kesselberg on a cog railway. However, this idea was never realised, as the fairytale forest had to close during the Second World War - partly because the fairytale houses had been completely looted by the suffering population.
Heinrich Schwarz died after the end of the war. His son Josef rebuilt the fairytale forest and refurnished the huts. It is known that his carnival prince uniform dressed the prince from the ‘Sleeping Beauty’ fairy tale after 1954. Supported by his wife Gertrude, he continued to run the business with varying degrees of intensity until the early 1970s. Thanks to the flourishing Rhine tourism in the 1950s, the fairytale forest experienced a second heyday. However, after Josef Schwarz took on work elsewhere, he only ran the fairytale forest on a part-time basis and with diminishing commitment. Hardly any maintenance measures were taken and visitor numbers declined, with only Sundays during the summer months being very busy. In 1972, Josef Schwarz finally succumbed to his heart condition and, in the absence of a successor, his fairytale forest was closed and left to decay.
But it was once again on 13 May, this time in 1989, that the fairytale kingdom on the Middle Rhine reopened its doors. And this is how it happened: Real estate agent Heinz Pinnen was supposed to sell the property, but instead he lost his heart to it during the viewing, as he still remembers today: ‘When I stood on the terrace late one afternoon, looking out over the Rhine and Arenfels Castle lit up by the low sun, I was smitten.’
Fairytale house rebuilt, new figures designed
It took three years to restore the fairytale forest. Masses of weeds and undergrowth were removed, paths restored, fairytale houses rebuilt and new figures created. Back then, the artist and painter Willy Zeh staged the fairy tales from old originals, and none other than cabaret artist Konrad Beikircher agreed to lend his voice to the scenes and figures.
Pinnen is now 72 years old and his strength is slowly failing him. Nevertheless, every morning and evening he climbs down from the excursion café to the entrance and back again, because someone has to look after things. After all, thousands of visitors still come to the fairytale forest every year, which is only open 110 days a year. ‘As soon as the sun shines, we're ready to go,’ says Pinnen, looking forward to good weather. Unfortunately, however, he has neglected to increase advertising on the internet and social media in recent years. He therefore sees this as one of the main tasks of a future operator of the fairytale forest, which he still enjoys very much. He is convinced: ‘Everything here is in top condition, it doesn't need to be modernised.’ Only the paths need to be regularly maintained.
‘There's a lot of heart and soul in the fairytale forest, which is why I'm so picky when it comes to selling,’ he admits. 780,000 euros are being asked for the 6,000 square metre site, including the house with 160 square metres of living space and two terraces. And because all fairytales have a happy ending, Pinnen is not giving up hope that there will be a happy ending for him and the fairytale forest. So that children and their parents and grandparents can still experience the well-known fairy tales of Little Red Riding Hood, Sleeping Beauty or Snow White, Puss in Boots, the Frog King or the Bad Wolf together in the future.
Original text: Volker Jost
Translation: Mareike Graepel