Car park in Bad Godesberg Razor blades on door handles of a multi-storey car park
Bad Godesberg · On Saturday night, a 29-year-old man injured himself on a car park door in Bad Godesberg that had been prepared with razor blades. The police are now looking for witnesses.
Unknown perpetrators prepared the door handle of a car park in Bad Godesberg with razor blades on Saturday night. According to the police, a man's hand was injured.
The 29-year-old victim had entered the multi-storey car park on Moltkeplatz at around 2 a.m. to get to his vehicle parked inside. According to the police, the man injured himself when he touched the door handle on the car park deck. According to police reports, the unknown persons had heated the plastic door handle and inserted several razor blades into the material.
The police have started an investigation. With the exception of the 29-year-old, who sustained a cut, no other person was injured.
Witnesses who made suspicious observations in the area of the car park on Moltkeplatz in Bad Godesberg on Saturday night are asked to contact the police on 0228 15 0 or by email at kk14.bonn@polizei.nrw.de.
Original text: Constantin Graf
Translation: Mareike Graepel