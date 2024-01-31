Deployment in the Kurpark and Redoutenpark Bad Godesberg parks should also be cleaned daily in winter

Bonnorange is regularly out and about in the park, but more often in the summer than in the winter months. Efforts to change this have been underway since November 2020, when a citizens' petition called for the parks to be cleaned just as frequently in winter as in summer - i.e. daily instead of just twice a week. "Due to the change in climatic conditions, frosty temperatures are generally only to be expected on a few days, so that the use of the car parks can be classified as year-round," was the reason given. In addition, there is not only paper or film packaging lying around, but also dangerous rubbish, such as broken bottles or partially empty drinks containers.