Deployment in the Kurpark and Redoutenpark Bad Godesberg parks should also be cleaned daily in winter
Bad Godesberg · For years, there have been calls for the parks in Bad Godesberg to be cleaned daily in the winter months too. But although politicians agreed to the citizens' request back in 2021, nothing has happened yet.
Kurpark and Redoutenpark are like green recreational areas in the centre of the city. This is probably one of the reasons why they are popular meeting places, especially at weekends. However, this has an unpleasant side effect. This is because there is often a lot of rubbish - even in the immediate vicinity of the rubbish bins - where it doesn't really belong - on the paths, at the town hall, at the drinking pavilion or even at the small pond and viewpoint in Redoutenpark.
Bonnorange is regularly out and about in the park, but more often in the summer than in the winter months. Efforts to change this have been underway since November 2020, when a citizens' petition called for the parks to be cleaned just as frequently in winter as in summer - i.e. daily instead of just twice a week. "Due to the change in climatic conditions, frosty temperatures are generally only to be expected on a few days, so that the use of the car parks can be classified as year-round," was the reason given. In addition, there is not only paper or film packaging lying around, but also dangerous rubbish, such as broken bottles or partially empty drinks containers.
The politicians agreed with the request. And approved the proposal in March 2021 - almost three years ago. "The reduction of the cleaning intervals in the city park, Kurpark and Redoutenpark should no longer be applied in the winter months," the resolution stated. "In addition to this request, situation-dependent cleaning would be necessary.“
Implementation is a long time coming
We have been waiting for implementation ever since. In 2021, Bonnorange pointed out that the condition of the parks would be measured for a year to find out how much cleaning was actually needed. Only then would it be possible to show how this would affect the waste charges. After all, cleaning is financed by these charges. The company has now submitted a new communication in which it once again modifies its proposal not to increase the cleaning intervals.
Regular inspections were carried out to determine requirements and the frequency of complaints was analysed. "The evaluation shows a significant decrease in littering since the coronavirus restrictions were lifted," is the conclusion. Littering is nothing more than wilful littering. There have also been fewer complaints, which supports this assessment. Therefore, "the cleaning frequency will not be increased and the situation in the city park will continue to be monitored". If the district council insists that the 2021 resolution be implemented, "a council resolution would be required against the background of equal treatment of other parks and financing via waste charges“.
However, the local politicians in Bad Godesberg are not satisfied with this. In a joint initiative, Bürger Bund Bonn, the FDP, CDU and SPD are calling for the communication draft, which the committee would only have to take note of, to become a resolution item. In addition, the administration should be instructed to "implement the unanimous resolution passed by the Bad Godesberg district council on 17 March 2021 (…)".
Original text: Ayla Jacob
Translation: Mareike Graepel