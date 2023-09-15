Government building to vacate by end of December Bad Godesberg refugee shelter to accommodate up to 1,000 refugees
Bad Godesberg · The government offices of Geobasis NRW in Bad Godesberg will be moving to Cologne in the next months. When their buildings are vacated, they will be used to accommodate more refugees.
At the government offices of Geobasis NRW on Muffendorfer Strasse, they are preparing for a move to Cologne. According to Dennis Heidel, deputy press spokesman for the Cologne district government, the relocation is on schedule.
The approximate 250 employees who work there will move out by the end of the year. The state accommodations for refugees on Deutschherrenstrasse will then be expanded to include the buildings that have become vacant. Up to 1,000 people will then be housed in the state's central accommodation facility (ZUE).
Heidel anticipates that "after completion of the data center at the new location, the actual move will be completed in December of 2023”. Preparations have been underway since the beginning of the year, including the dissolution of old archives and the digitization of the remaining stocks of analog aerial photographs and maps.
A GA request for an appointment at the offices of Geobasis NRW was declined by the Cologne district government. After speaking with all the offices involved, it was learned that a visit to the premises would only be possible after Geobasis NRW moves out and before the start of operations as a refugee accommodation, the district government said.
Building was constructed in the 1960’s
The property of Landesvermessung NRW was built in the 1960’s for 500 employees. "As a consequence of digitization since the early 1980’s and the resulting discontinuation of entire production processes, for example printing, the State Survey, as Department 7 'Geobasis NRW' of the Cologne district government, now performs all statutory tasks with around 250 people," says Heidel. This means that three buildings can already be used now for refugee accommodations without affecting how these government offices carry out their work.
In mid-August, the ZUE was expanded again to 480 places, after it had previously been reduced to 330 places. According to the district government, this was necessary to create the space and rooms required for protection against violence and thus improve the standard of accommodation. Because Geobasis no longer needed a part of the building, the district government created additional resident rooms. Support and security personnel were increased to match the increased capacity.
According to Heidel, in order to use the remaining offices as living spaces after the move-out, "for the most part only minor remodeling measures" are necessary, such as the removal of built-in office cabinets and the dismantling of IT and other technology. Additional sanitary facilities will also be built. It has not yet been determined how long the conversion will take. "The implementation of the specific measures are currently still in the planning stage," the district government said.
In North Rhine-Westphalia, refugees are initially housed in an initial reception facility, where they usually also submit their asylum application. After a few weeks, they then move to a ZUE, which is also equipped for longer stays. From the state shelter, the people are distributed to the municipalities.
