Bike theft in Bonn Bad Godesberg resident finds stolen bicycle with tracking device

The first signals came from the train station, but "I couldn't find the bike or the AirTag there," said the Bad Godesberg resident. He suspected that the thief had thrown the tracker into the bushes. On the next day, August 18, he went to the police station on Friesdorfer Strasse to file a report. A few hours later, the tracker sent a signal again - from Teutonenstrasse in Plittersdorf. On the advice of the police, he drove there, but could not find his bike. After that the police officers came and he went with them to have a closer look at the apartment building where the bike was traced to with the tracking device.