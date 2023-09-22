Bike theft in Bonn Bad Godesberg resident finds stolen bicycle with tracking device
Bad Godesberg · A high-quality lock doesn't always help with keeping bicycles secure. They are stolen far too often and the bike thieves rarely get caught. For a man in Bad Godesberg, he believes the person(s) responsible for stealing his bike could have been caught had an investigation not been ended too soon.
It doesn’t matter if it’s used or new, an e-bike or a normal bike. Most cyclists leave their bikes behind with an uneasy feeling, even if they are secured with a high-quality lock. All too often, the bikes are stolen - and the thieves are very rarely found. According to a Bad Godesberg resident, in his case there would have been a good chance of catching the thieves. He criticizes police for ending the investigation prematurely.
In mid-August, the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, had parked his bicycle at the Bad Godesberg train station - secured with an expensive folding lock, fitted with an invisible Apple AirTag, although there are various devices for different cell phone systems. Such a tracking device, about the size of a two-euro coin, is paired with a smartphone and tells the owner the location of the (in this case) bicycle.
First signals came from the train station
The first signals came from the train station, but "I couldn't find the bike or the AirTag there," said the Bad Godesberg resident. He suspected that the thief had thrown the tracker into the bushes. On the next day, August 18, he went to the police station on Friesdorfer Strasse to file a report. A few hours later, the tracker sent a signal again - from Teutonenstrasse in Plittersdorf. On the advice of the police, he drove there, but could not find his bike. After that the police officers came and he went with them to have a closer look at the apartment building where the bike was traced to with the tracking device.
People who lived in the building opened the door and led police officers and the bike owner into the basement, reports police spokesman Simon Rott. The stolen bicycle was found there, brought to the police station and then handed over to the owner.
Investigation was not pursued further
The Bad Godesberg resident was promised that he would receive news from criminal investigators, but nothing came. "I received only a letter that the investigations were stopped, because there were multiple suspects." He could not understand that, since there were only a few apartments in the building. "I think that with a little investigative work, the perpetrator could have been identified," he criticized.
Simon Rott disagrees. "There were no indications of the perpetrator or perpetrators," says the police spokesman. There were also no other investigative leads. We don’t look for clues or evidence in cases like these, since it is generally not very successful. Fingerprints "cannot be secured due to the surface of the handles." Finding serological traces such as DNA was also not promising on a used bike, since "a multitude of overlapping traces is probable”.
This means that anyone can theoretically touch or have touched a bicycle that is parked in a public space. So not only are there many fingerprints, but it is difficult to trace them. And even if this were to be successful, it still would not prove that it was actually the perpetrator.
It is generally the public prosecutor's office that decides to discontinue an investigation and in this case, that was indeed what happened. Prosecutor Sebastian Buß said that this occurs, for example, if there are no clues leading to the perpetrator, investigative leads come up empty or are simply not there.
Bike theft victim advises using a tracker
The Bad Godesberg resident would still advise cyclists to use a tracker. Already last year, an expensive bike had been stolen from him - also at the Bad Godesberg train station. It did not have an AirTag. When he heard about the possibility of using a tracker, he equipped his new bike with the device and it turned out to be a big help for him.
In general, police recommend that high-quality security devices be used in addition to trackers, including chain locks, U-locks or folding locks. Bicycles should be either locked to a stand or locked together with several bikes. Those who own an e-bike with a portable battery should always take it with them - or secure it additionally, according to the police.
ADFC offers coding
Dark corners, empty places, and streets with poor visibility should be avoided. Busy places are best for parking a bike. Because: "Thieves know about the advantages of unobserved places," says the ADFC (German Cyclist’s Association).
Cyclists should write down the frame number, make and type of their bike, and a recent photo is also helpful. So are individual features. According to the ADFC, they make the bike more foolproof when it comes to identification "and protect against theft; it's harder for the thief to get rid of it." The experts also offer to put a code on your bike. The code is engraved, stamped or glued to the frame. It consists of numbers and letters, which can be traced to the owner.
More information on coding and dates can be found at bonn-rhein-sieg.adfc.de.
(Orig. text: Ayla Jacob / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)