State security investigates in Bad Godesberg Unknown persons paint swastikas on cars and walls

As the police announced on Monday, the crime scenes were in the area of Lützowstraße, Beethovenallee and Hohenzollernstraße in the night from Friday to Saturday. On Sunday, the police then received reports of graffitied containers in the Rheinallee, Königsplatz and Uhlandstraße areas. In total, the perpetrator or perpetrators sprayed the paint on eight cars, a garage door and entrance gate, two containers, an advertising pillar and a bus stop.