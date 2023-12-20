State security investigates in Bad Godesberg Unknown persons paint swastikas on cars and walls
Bad Godesberg · Police state security is investigating in Bad Godesberg. At the weekend, unknown perpetrators daubed swastikas on several cars, house walls, containers and garage doors.
Last weekend, unknown perpetrators sprayed pink paint on several cars, entrance and garage doors as well as waste glass and paper containers in Bad Godesberg. As most of the graffiti is swastikas, the state security service is investigating.
As the police announced on Monday, the crime scenes were in the area of Lützowstraße, Beethovenallee and Hohenzollernstraße in the night from Friday to Saturday. On Sunday, the police then received reports of graffitied containers in the Rheinallee, Königsplatz and Uhlandstraße areas. In total, the perpetrator or perpetrators sprayed the paint on eight cars, a garage door and entrance gate, two containers, an advertising pillar and a bus stop.
The police are now looking for witnesses who can provide information about the perpetrator(s). Anyone with information should contact the police on 0228/150.
Original text: GA
Translation: Mareike Graepel