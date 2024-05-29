Rodents eat their way through garbage bins Bad Godesberg: three times more many rats than people
Bad Godesberg · According to some residents, the rat plague in Bad Godesberg-Nord is spreading further and further. Even garbage cans and traps can no longer stop the rodents. But the city does not see the plague as an extreme infestation.
It has become a familiar sight for Dirk Michaelis. When he enters the backyard of his apartment building on Bonner Straße, it usually only takes a few minutes for the first rat to appear, even in broad daylight. If the rodents aren't running across the courtyard, you can hear them - or see their droppings. “The rat plague is spreading,” Michaelis is convinced. Not only are the animals multiplying explosively, they are also attracted to garbage and the like in the various backyards.
Contrary to popular belief, the problem is not the residual waste and organic waste garbage cans, but rather the yellow and blue garbage cans, says Michaelis. There are 14 of them in his apartment building alone, and they are emptied once a month. “A lot of waste collects there, including a lot of food waste,” says Michaelis. For example, in yoghurt pots or pizza boxes. Sometimes the garbage cans are so full that the lid doesn't close properly. To get out of the garbage cans, the rats have to choose a different route. Jumping against the lid - which, according to Michalis, is particularly popular at night - does not lead to the desired result.
Rats eat their way through the garbage cans
“The rats therefore eat their way through the garbage cans,” says Michaelis. And indeed: no matter which of his yellow or blue garbage cans he opens - they all have holes in them, with gnaw marks still visible around the edges. “The material is not suitable for keeping the rats out,” says the man from Bad Godesberg. He is also unable to say what alternative there is. But: “They couldn't get through the previous steel garbage cans.” He has managed to keep the rats out of the houses by putting bars on the windows and reinforcing the doors. However, he has not yet been successful with rat traps.
Arne Hanßen, who also lives on Bonner Strasse, continues to rely on traps. “I catch about three a day, but I've also had eight in the trap,” he says. Poison is out of the question, as he has two dogs in his household.
To prevent the garbage cans from being used by others and filled with the wrong garbage, “we've had chains on them for ten years”. Just like other neighbors, Michaelis reports. But the problem is not just the garbage cans. The piles of garbage that accumulate in some backyards also attract rats. Like next to Amer Sido's car repair shop. Refrigerators and other scrap metal are piled up there - a paradise for the rodents. Three months ago, he took over the Blitz car service, approached the neighbor several times and even offered to dispose of the waste himself. But to no avail.
In any case, the neighbors have networked with each other and are looking for possible solutions. Large garbage cans could be one, says Michaelis. These are emptied more frequently. More bins along Bonner Straße could also help. And: the city of Bonn and the waste disposal company Bonnorange are involved, but so far it hasn't helped.
City: No extreme infestation in Bad Godesberg-Nord
In the past, rats have been reported in individual areas and streets in Bad Godesberg-Nord, but an extreme infestation for the entire district cannot be confirmed, according to Andrea Schulte from the city press office. According to estimates, there are around two to three rats for every inhabitant in cities. With around 1900 residents in Bad Godesberg-Nord (as of December 2022), that would be between 3,800 and 5,700 rats in the district alone.
In order to contain the rat population, the city has commissioned a company “that determines, reviews and, if necessary, adapts the measures to be taken in each individual case”, says Schulte. For example, some bait boxes have been set up in Bad Godesberg-Nord, “which are regularly checked for infestation”. Anyone who discovers rats on their property is responsible for controlling the rodents themselves. “In public areas, this is done by the city of Bonn,” the spokesperson explains. Anyone who thinks they can simply leave affected garbage cans on the street is mistaken. “Waste garbage cans may only be left on public roads when they are emptied.”
Bonnorange is aware that these are nibbled on by rats. “It happens in all districts of Bonn,” says spokeswoman Janneke Krockauer. Other garbage cans are not a solution. This is because rats are able to eat through plastic, thick wooden boards and metal. “We are not aware of any rat-resistant garbage cans.” Whether a switch to large containers is possible must be decided on an individual basis. The space available and the needs of the residents play a role here. “Rats can also get into large containers,” says Krockauer.
In general, it should be ensured that the lids of the garbage cans are closed, “no waste is spilling out or even lying next to the garbage cans”, emphasizes the Bonnorange spokesperson. If possible, the garbage cans could be placed in closed rooms or enclosed to keep the rats away.
City takes action in public areas
And what can be done about wild garbage dumps like the one on Bonner Strasse, which also attract rats? The city and Bonnorange take action if the waste is found in public areas - proactively or in response to requests, for example via the defect detector (https://anliegen.bonn.de/). In addition, the municipal public order service can be contacted on 0228 77 33 33 and Bonnorange by email at stadtsauberkeit@bonnorange.de.
If the garbage is on private property, the owner is responsible, says Schulte. The city can only take action in an emergency, “for example in the event of an acute risk of infection, hazardous waste or extreme rat infestation”. According to the residents on Bonner Straße, this is the case. They have already called in the city, which, according to Schulte, is currently “examining regulatory measures”.
(Original text: Ayla Jacob; Translation: Mareike Graepel)