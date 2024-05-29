Rodents eat their way through garbage bins Bad Godesberg: three times more many rats than people

Fight against rats:

To combat rats, the city, or specialist companies commissioned by it, only uses above-ground boxes containing poisoned bait. These are eaten by the animals and cause them to bleed to death within three to five days. The boxes are checked regularly. If the baits are eaten, they are replaced. If there are no more signs of biting, the boxes are removed.

According to the city, the boxes are made of thick-walled plastic and are sealed. Only if they are forced open could other pets get to the bait. Where necessary, the boxes are additionally secured so that they cannot be removed or taken away.