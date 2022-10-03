Open till tuesday evening : The Bad Neuenahr fairground is pulling the crowds today and tomorrow

Bad Neuenahr There’s still plenty of time to visit the fairground at Bad Neuenahr. It’s smaller than in previous years, but it is a crowd puller. It was already packed on the opening day, Friday and the crowds continued over the weekend.

There are carousels and a mini-scooter for children. Traditional fairground attractions such as raffle and shooting booths are busy. Balls can be thrown into treasure chests or at can pyramids, or darts at balloons. Soft toy grabbers are everywhere to attract kids and youngsters. At the camel race, precise aiming with billiard balls is required for scoring.

But the biggest crowds are on the big rides. On the "Witches' Dance", riders go in gondolas that dance like flying witches around a 16-metre-high column of flames at varying speeds. A few metres further on, the giant swing Intoxx swoops overhead again and again before it reaches a height of 22 metres and the guests are suspended upside down. Next to it, the good old "Beach Party" roller coaster looks like a museum piece. The "Mr. Gravity" high ride also provides an adrenaline rush. At a height of 20 metres, it's all about speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The three-minute round trip with Mr. Gravity costs five euros, which is 50 cents more than four years ago. Elsewhere, the high costs of raw materials and energy as well as the increased minimum wage are apparent. Three potato pancakes with applesauce cost five euros, crêpes are even more expensive depending on the toppings. Currywurst with fries and sauce is available for seven euros. Pizza and pasta hardly cost less than at the Italian restaurant. The fire brigade, where the Musikfreunde Lantershofen played for a traditional Sunday morning beer, is one of the cheaper providers with six euros for a portion of spit-roast. But everywhere there is a lively crowd.

The fairground is particularly beautiful in the evenings. The artificial fog from the rides is highlighted by colourful spotlights and flashers, and bright colours shine everywhere. Thanks mainly to the switch to LED lights, electricity consumption at the funfair has fallen in recent years. For this year, when the fairground is also smaller, electrician Matthias Odenkirchen reckons with a total consumption of 8000 kilowatt hours, which is roughly equivalent to the annual consumption of four single-family homes. The Bad Neuenahr funfair ends on Tuesday evening with a fireworks display at 9.30 p.m.