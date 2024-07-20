Track construction with consequences Bahn Cuts Train Connections from Bonn to Berlin
Bonn · Deutsche Bahn has confirmed that, due to extensive track construction work, long-distance train connections will be cancelled starting August 5. The Bonn to Berlin connection is affected. Bonn's mayor has criticized the railway company's actions.
Deutsche Bahn (DB) confirmed on Friday that it will reduce its services nationwide in the second half of the year. These include around five of up to nine direct ICE connections from Bonn to Berlin. Previously, WDR had reported on a corresponding list from the NRW Ministry of Transport, which indicated that the cuts would most heavily impact the Rhineland, but also Westphalia. However, the railway company emphasized that this is only a temporary suspension of train services.
The cuts will begin on August 5 and continue until the timetable change on December 14. "These service restrictions in the second half of the year do not involve the cancellation of routes or a fundamental reduction in services," a railway spokesperson explained to GA. Currently, there is an unusually high level of construction work going on on many routes nationwide. "This also affects the infrastructure and operational stability even outside construction sites, particularly in NRW," the spokesperson continued. These conditions necessitate a temporary adjustment of long-distance services for the second half of the year. "This was communicated in advance to the affected municipalities and transport ministries," the spokesperson added. When asked which ICE connections from Bonn to Berlin would be suspended, the spokesperson could not provide a specific answer on Friday.
The spokesperson also pointed out that Deutsche Bahn has established more new long-distance connections with the 2024 timetable change than it has in 20 years. "We will not stop there but will continue to develop our core network into a high-performance network – with an even denser schedule, additional sprinter connections to metropolises, and attractive international connections with new trains."
Bonn's Mayor Katja Dörner (Greens) responded immediately to the news. In a press release, she stated, "The plans of Deutsche Bahn to temporarily reduce the direct connections from Bonn to Berlin for several months should be reconsidered." She said the situation is unacceptable and must be adjusted as soon as possible. "Bonn, as a thriving economic hub and important UN location, should not be cut off from long-distance services. As a second political centre with six federal ministries headquartered along the Rhine, Bonn needs good direct ICE connections to Berlin." Dörner said she was going to write to DB Chairman Richard Lutz to advocate for the restoration and maintenance of the nine direct connections from Bonn to Berlin.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen / Translation: Jean Lennox)