Track construction with consequences Bahn Cuts Train Connections from Bonn to Berlin

The cuts will begin on August 5 and continue until the timetable change on December 14. "These service restrictions in the second half of the year do not involve the cancellation of routes or a fundamental reduction in services," a railway spokesperson explained to GA. Currently, there is an unusually high level of construction work going on on many routes nationwide. "This also affects the infrastructure and operational stability even outside construction sites, particularly in NRW," the spokesperson continued. These conditions necessitate a temporary adjustment of long-distance services for the second half of the year. "This was communicated in advance to the affected municipalities and transport ministries," the spokesperson added. When asked which ICE connections from Bonn to Berlin would be suspended, the spokesperson could not provide a specific answer on Friday.