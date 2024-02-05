In and around Bonn Bakeries that still work with their own recipes
Bonn/Region · Sometimes you want that one special bread that you can only get from a small local bakery. But family-run bakeries are becoming increasingly rare and their existence is under further threat from large chains. Here is a list of baker’s shops in and around Bonn that still offer genuine artisan products.
Bread rolls for Sunday breakfast, pastries in the afternoon and freshly baked bread after work: people in Germany enjoy eating baked goods at any time of day. A whole row of bakeries in and around Bonn offer their customers a wide range of products - away from the big chains. We provide an overview.
Bakeries in Bonn
Max Kugel in the Südstadt
In 2015, TV chef Johann Lafer named him the best baker of the year, and two years later he opened his own bakery on Bonn's Talweg: Max Kugel is passionate about baking bread. His slogan is: "Da wo's nur Brot gib, und zwar Brot mit Charakter", (Where there's only bread, and only bread with character), as the young owner emphatically points out.
Max Kugel's range includes nut breads, brown breads, wholemeal rye breads and "Föhrer" white bread. Kugel found the inspiration for these breads on numerous trips and stops at confectioners and bakeries all over the world.
- Address: Bonner Talweg 34, 53113 Bonn
- Business hours: Tuesday to Friday, 12 to 6 pm, Saturday 8 am to 2 pm
- Contact: (0228) 850 836 75, maxkugel.de
Stadtbrotbäcker Rott
Stadtbrotbäcker Rott has been operating in and around Bonn for more than 120 years. The family business has branches at 17 locations. The range is not the same every day. In Südstadt, for example, the popular pumpkin seed bread is only available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Rott also offers baguette rolls, the "Bonner Junge" and "Bonner Mädchen" grain rolls, Eifel bread, Berlin rye bread and a selection of cakes and sweet pastries. According to its own information, Rott sources all raw materials locally and supports local production.
Addresses (selection):
- Südstadt: Weberstraße 81, 53117 Bonn, open Monday to Friday 6.30 am to 7 pm, Saturday 7 am to 2 pm, Sunday 8 am to 11.30 am
- City centre: Münsterplatz 9, 53111 Bonn, open from Monday to Friday 7 am to 7 pm, Saturday 7 am to 6 pm, Sunday 11 am to 4 pm
- Vilich: Siegburger Straße 145, 53229 Bonn, open from Monday to Friday 6 am to 5 pm, Saturday 6 am to 1 pm, Sunday 8 am to 12 noon
- Meckenheim: Heinz-Gottschalk-Straße 1 (in the Edeka Centre), 53340 Meckenheim, open from Monday to Saturday 7 am to 9 pm, Sunday 8 am to 4 pm
- Further branches can be found at: stadtbrotbaecker-rott.de
- Contact: (0228) 985 250
Bäckerei Mauel 1883 in Bonn and the surrounding area
The Mauel bakery has been in Bonn and the surrounding region for more than 135 years - now with 22 locations from Cologne to Meckenheim. In keeping with the artisan tradition, the family business does not use premixed bakery products, hydrogenated fats or additives.
Addresses (selection):
- City centre: Dreieck 1B, 53111 Bonn, open Monday to Saturday, 8 am to 6.30 pm
- Venusberg: Sigmund-Freud-Straße 22, 53127 Bonn, open Monday to Friday 6 am to 6 pm, Saturday 7 am to 5 pm and Sunday 8 am to 5 pm
- Ippendorf: Röttgener Straße 71, 53127 Bonn, open Monday to Friday 7 am to 8 pm, Saturday 7 am to 5 pm and Sunday 8 am to 11 am
- Further branches can be found at: mauel1883.de
- Contact: (0222) 591 50-0
Markmann bakery in Friesdorf
The Markmann bakery branch is on Annaberger Straße in Friesdorf. There are long queues, especially in the mornings. There are no industrially prefabricated products used here. Instead, there are freshly baked rolls, breads and sweet pastries. The spelt varieties are particularly popular with customers.
- Address: Annaberger Straße 204, 53175 Bonn
- Business hours: Monday to Friday 6.30 am to 8 pm, closed Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 1 pm and 2.30 pm. Saturday, 6.30 am to 6 pm, Sunday, 8 am to 11 am
- Contact: (0228) 316544
Gruhn bakery in Endenich
The Gruhn bakery and patisserie in Endenich offers home-made delicacies ranging from pastries and chocolates to traditional breads. The foundation stone for today's shop on Frongasse was laid by the great-grandfather of the current owner in 1850.
Gruhn's range includes Holstein bread, wholemeal granola, muesli rolls and vintner's rolls. The cakes range from strawberry cake and Swabian apple to Baumkuchen with champagne cream.
- Address: Frongasse 33, 53121 Bonn
- Opening hours: Monday to Friday 6.30 am to 6.30 pm, Saturday 6.30 am to 1 pm, Sunday from 8 am
- Contact: (0228) 623 680, konditorei-gruhn.de
C'est La vie in the city centre
The French bakery and patisserie provides sweet delights with around 40 homemade cakes, tartelettes and cupcakes. Classics such as croissants and baguettes are also part of the range.
At lunchtime, guests can buy small quiches and filled baguettes. There is a bistro atmosphere.
- Address: Kölnstraße and Friedrichstraße 33, 53111 Bonn
- Opening hours: Friedrichstraße (every day from 7.30 am to 6.30 pm); Kölnstraße (Tuesday to Sunday from 7.30 am to 6.30 pm, closed on Monday)
- Contact: 0228 - 85034488, https://cest-la-vie-cafe.de/
Bakeries in the surrounding region
Bürder confectionery and bakery in Oberdollendorf
Bürder in Königswinter-Oberdollendorf combines a café and bakery. There is plenty of seating in the bright shop. Customers can either enjoy a cappuccino or choose something from the wide range of baked goods.
The bakery is a multi-generational business. The bread and rolls on offer are complemented by a wide range of cakes.
- Address: Heisterbacher Straße 40, 53639 Königswinter
- Opening hours: Sunday to Friday, 7 am to 6 pm, Saturday, 7 am to 2 pm
- Contact: (02223) 909 76 43
Dorfinger bakery in Sankt Augustin
The Dorfinger bakery in Sankt Augustin is a second-generation family business. According to the bakery itself, great importance is attached to high quality products, regional ingredients and traditional craftsmanship. There are delicious breads from the stone oven. All doughs are prepared according to their own recipes.
- Address: Uhlandstraße 5, 53757 Sankt Augustin
- Opening hours: Monday to Friday 6 am to 5 pm, Saturday 6 am to 12.30 pm, Sunday 7.30 am to 11 am
- Contact: (02241) 211 68
Cafekränzchen in Uckerath
The Cafekränzchen in Uckerath is a traditional bakery. According to its own statement, it attaches great importance to preserving tradition and at the same time being up to date in terms of craftsmanship and nutrition.
In order to promote a healthy and balanced diet, attention is paid to high-quality raw materials. Organic products are used in the production process. No artificial flavour enhancers or other additives are used.
- Address: Westerwaldstraße 151, 53773 Hennef and Asbacherstraße 9, 53783 Eitorf
- Opening hours: Monday to Friday 5.30 am to 6 pm, Saturday 5.30 am to 5 pm (in Eitorf until 1 pm), Sunday 7 am to 5 pm (in Eitorf until 6 pm)
- Contact: (02243) 2517, cafekraenzchen.de
Kries bakery in Bornheim
The Kries bakery and confectionery has been producing baked goods and confectionery in Bornheim since 1949. In order to produce the best possible flavour, many bread doughs are stored overnight before being processed. The bakery also delivers fresh bread rolls to your door on request.
- Address: Richard-Piel-Straße 5, 53332 Bornheim
- Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday 7 am to 6 pm, Saturday 7 am to 1 pm, Sunday 8 am to 12 pm
- Contact: (02222) 952140, baeckerei-kries.de
Nelles bakery
The bakery was founded in 1970 by Herbert and Uta Nelles in Bornheim-Roisdorf. Today, their children Frank Nelles and Sandra Nelles run the company, which comprises a total of 25 specialised shops in the Cologne and Bonn area. The business places a particular focus on sustainability and short supply chains. During the Christmas season, boss and master baker Frank Nelles takes care of the Christmas stollen himself.
- Locations in Alfter, Bad Honnef, Bornheim, Sankt Augustin, Niederkassel, Troisdorf and Wachtberg, among others, with different opening hours
- Contact: (02227)-91830, info@nelles-backmanufaktur.de[Link to info@baeckerei-nelles.de]
Further recommendations from GA readers
Further tips for fresh and homemade baked goods in and around Bonn and the region from our GA readers:
- Bäckerei Zimmermann, Niebuhrstraße 54
- Pesch bakery, Burbacher Str. 161, 53129 Bonn
- Bäcker Becker, Schulstraße 41, 53604 Bad Honnef
- Penkert bakery, Hauptstraße 244, 53347 Alfter-Witterschlick
- Blesgen bakery, Kirchstraße 5, 53639 Königswinter
- Dziuba bakery, Adolf-Quad-Straße 7, 53229 Bonn
- Bakery Müller, Marktstr. 79, 53424 Remagen
- Kocaman bakery, Reuterstr. 105, 53113 Bonn and Wittelsbacherring 25, 53115 Bonn
- Linnemann bakery, Rheinstr. 19, 53179 Bonn
- Schlösser bakery, Hermannstraße 32-34, 53225 Bonn
- Vitt bakery, Bonner Str. 20, 53913 Swisttal
- Landsberg bakery, Ploon 3, 53332 Bornheim
- Panzer bakery, Konrad-Adenauer-Straße 69, 53343 Wachtberg
- Bakery Konditorei Schell, Oberstraße 80, 53859 Niederkassel
- Konditorei Hünten Dottendorferstraße 20, 53129 Bonn and Unterdorferstraße 1 and Hauptstraße 48, 53859 Niederkassel
- Backhaus Eckey, Hauptstraße 221, 53347 Alfter
- SweetKaroline, Königstraße 86, 53332 Bornheim
- Könsgen bakery, von-Galen-Straße 47, 53757 Sankt Augustin
- Stone oven bakery Profittlich, Hauptstraße 47, Pleistalstraße 240 in Sankt Augustin, Bonner Straße 106 in Hennef and Oelinghovener Straße 37 in Königswinter
- Pesch bakery, Burbacher Straße 161 in Kessenich
- Kluth bakery, Pelzstraße 7 in Alfter
- Theo's bakery, Friedensplatz 8 and Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz 6, 53111 Bonn
- Welsch bakery, Hauptstraße 41 and Wittichenauer Straße, 53604 Bad Honnef
- Rüth bakery, Kasseler Weg 16, 53639 Königswinter-Vinxel
- Eckstein bakery, Max-Planck-Straße 9, 53177 Bonn
- Bäckerei Elmar Klein, branches at Adolfstraße 53, 53111 Bonn at the headquarters in Uedorf and the region
(Original text: ga / Translation: Jean Lennox)