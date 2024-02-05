In and around Bonn Bakeries that still work with their own recipes

Bonn/Region · Sometimes you want that one special bread that you can only get from a small local bakery. But family-run bakeries are becoming increasingly rare and their existence is under further threat from large chains. Here is a list of baker’s shops in and around Bonn that still offer genuine artisan products.

05.02.2024 , 10:51 Uhr

There is something for everyone with Germany's wide variety of breads. Foto: Paul Knecht