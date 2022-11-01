Consumer tips : Bargain shopping, higher vet fees, utilities costs - what’s coming in November

November will bring some changes for consumers. Foto: dpa-tmn/Bodo Marks

Berlin/Bonn Consumers will have to prepare for rising costs for some goods and services in November. But there is also good news.

As the chilly winter season approaches, retailers are preparing for the run-up to Christmas. In November, promotional days such as “Black Friday” are intended to boost customers' buying activities. Here's an overview of what else is coming up this month:

Tariffs for basic utilities

As of November, suppliers of electricity and gas are not allowed to differentiate between existing and new customers when it comes to prices. With the energy crisis looming, new customers have had to pay significantly more for energy in some cases.

Gas storage facilities to become fuller

According to the German government, German gas storage facilities need to be 95 percent full by November 1 in order to be better able to get through the winter. Overall, this threshold has been reached but the rule applies to each individual storage facility - and not all of them were sufficiently full as of October 22.

Higher fees at the vet

Those who take their dog, cat or golden hamster to the vet must expect significantly higher costs. As of November 22, the new fee schedule for veterinarians will apply. Just one example, a general examination of dogs or cats will cost 23.62 euros. Previously, owners had to pay 13.47 euros for the examination of their dog and 8.98 euros for their cat.

Last deadline for the tax return

The original deadline for taxes to be completed was July 31 but because of the pandemic, it got extended to October 31.

In the case of salaried employees, the employer automatically deducts the wage tax from the salary each month and forwards it to the tax bureau (Finanzamt). However, if other income is added to the main income, or if there are certain tax class combinations or other special features, the submission of an income tax return may be mandatory. This applies, for example, to citizens who received parental, unemployment or short-time work benefits of more than 410 euros in the past year.

Those who use the services of a tax advisor or income tax assistance association still have until the end of August 2023.

Sick pay for those who accompany a relative to hospital

As of November 1, those who accompany a relative with a disability during a hospital stay can receive sick pay if their regular job earnings are lost. The prerequisite is that the treatment is medically necessary. Eligible accompanying persons include parents, siblings and partners.

Several bargain days in November

In times of inflation and rising energy prices, bargains and discounts are becoming more important for many customers. In November, there are several days on which retailers advertise reduced prices. The first of these is “Singles Day” on November 11, which was imported from China. More familiar in this country is “Black Friday”, which offers discounts on November 25, followed by “Cyber Monday” on November 28. Some retailers even offer a whole week of deals starting on November 21.

Restrooms on autobahns

Using the restroom at most autobahn petrol stations will become more expensive. From November 18, Sanifair, which operates around 400 restroom facilities along the autobahns, plans to increase the user fee from 70 cents to 1 euro.

End of banknote exchange program for Ukrainians

Refugees from Ukraine can still exchange their banknotes for euros free of charge until November 18. This offer by the Ministry of Finance, the Bundesbank and the National Bank of Ukraine will end after that date. Until then, refugees can exchange up to 10,000 Hryvnia (about 275 euros) at participating banks.

SD-quality TV programming to be thinned out

The broadcasting of four public broadcasters in SD quality will be discontinued. From November 15, Arte, Phoenix and the ARD channels One and Tagesschau24 can only be received in HD quality. The shutdown will primarily affect viewers who receive their programming via satellite.

Original text: dpa, ga