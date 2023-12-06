Level crossing at the Weck plant Barriers down for 20 minutes plus

Rolf Beu, transport policy spokesman for the Green parliamentary group and member of VRS and go.Rheinland, suspects that this is not a matter of necessity, but still a matter of calculation. "Deutsche Bahn has not yet given up on achieving the closure of the level crossing at the Weck plant, which was promised to it many years ago by the former mayor of the municipality of Alfter, despite political resistance," he says. "As this does not appear to be so easy to implement legally in a foreign municipality - Bonn is not Alfter - she has been trying to wear down the users of the level crossing for years. If hardly anyone uses the level crossing because of the excessive waiting times at the barriers, DB can use the lack of demand to justify its redundancy," he says, assessing the situation.