Update after raid on Bad Godesberg shisha bars Bars with dubious reputations

Range of punishment

Regarding the criminal liability for possession of untaxed tobacco, the Bonn lawyer Martin Figatowski, a former tax investigator who is now an expert in criminal tax law, explains: "In the case of untaxed tobacco, a distinction must first be made as to who brought it into Germany via the border Customs offices. If the operators of the shisha bar smuggled it in themselves, they are primarily liable to punishment for evasion of import duties and evasion of tobacco tax." If the proprietors took the untaxed tobacco to resell it themselves, they could be liable for prosecution for their own tax evasion as well as for aiding and abetting evasion or tax evasion. "The consequences depend on the circumstances of the individual case, for example the amount of money evaded and the number of offenses," says Figatowski: "In other words, the criminal energy behind it. Depending on the circumstances, the worst case scenario for the bar operators is a prison sentence of several years (up to fifteen years) as well as the subsequent payment of the unpaid tax debt.” Furthermore, liability as a participant for the (third-party) tax debts of the other tax evaders could also be considered. "Even in the case of reckless violations of the requirements of the Tobacco Tax Act, fines of up to five figures may be imposed in some cases. In cases of illicit work by employees, criminal liability for withholding and embezzlement of pay is also a possibility." All in all, there are "seriously mounting, weighty criminal offenses" in the offing, for which it seems quite possible that the prosecuting authorities will not be satisfied with a fine or suspended sentence.