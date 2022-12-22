Power supply switched off : Basement of the former Karstadt building in Bonn closed

The Aldi shop and the dm market in the former Karstadt building on Poststraße are temporarily closed. Foto: Christine Ludewig

Bonn The basement of the former Karstadt building on Poststraße is closed until further notice. For safety reasons, the power supply there had to be switched off.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The basement of the former Karstadt building on Poststraße with a dm store and an Aldi branch is closed until further notice. This was confirmed by the press office of the owner Aachener Grund on Tuesday when asked. "About a fortnight ago, due to a defect in the sprinkler pump of the fire protection system in the basement, water vapour settled in the circuit distributor, which is why we had to cut off the power supply in the basement for safety reasons," said spokeswoman Sonja Nees.

According to the company, it is still unclear when the power supply will be restored and the dm and Aldi shops will be able to reopen. "First, an expert has to assess whether it is possible to repair the power supply system or whether it has to be replaced," the spokeswoman said.

And what about the construction work on the first and second floors, where the textile retailer Peek and Cloppenburg (P&C) is soon to move in? "The construction site for the conversion for P&C is being supplied with electricity externally, which is why it is not affected by this and P&C will probably be able to open next spring as planned," Nees explained. The space had been handed over to the new tenant in September.

"Regarding the upper floors, we are currently in advanced consultation with prospective tenants for cultural use. We will be happy to inform the press when a result is ready to be announced," said the spokesperson. As reported, the City Museum was one of the potential tenants under discussion, but this was rejected.

Due to renovation work in the former Karstadt department stores', the dm and Aldi shops had to close temporarily at the beginning of the year. Aachener Grund is the owner of the building, which was once built as a Hertie department stores' on municipal land under hereditary building rights. In 2012, the Bonn city council had approved an extension of the leasehold contract concluded in 1962 with the then Hertie Waren- und Kaufhaus GmbH until the end of May 2042. This was followed in 2020 by the closure of the Karstad store, which belongs to the Galeria Kaufhof Group.

Original text: Christine Ludewig