Combination of bastion and pizzeria : "Basteria" restaurant opened in the government quarter

New in the government quarter: (from left) Nils Steinberger, Konstantin Stützer and pizza maker Giovanni Scannicchio from the Basteria. Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn Restaurateur Martin Stützer and his son have opened the "Basteria" in the government quarter. The fancy name Basteria is a combination of pizzeria and bastion. Italian dishes are served.

Restaurateur Martin Stützer has been running the Bastei on the banks of the Rhine in Bad Godesberg since 2001, for several years together with his son Konstantin. In the former Gino's near the Telekom headquarters on Friedrich-Ebert-Allee, Stützer senior and Stützer junior opened the Basteria in the government district a few weeks ago.

The fancy name is a combination of Bastei and Pizzeria. This was preceded by extensive renovations to the restaurant, which is reminiscent of a modern conservatory. New features include underfloor heating, the complete furnishings consisting of benches with cognac-coloured leather, chairs with mustard-coloured fabric upholstery and light oak tables. Also new are the sound-absorbing acoustic ceiling, the kitchen including the pizza oven by Izzo from Naples and a wheelchair-accessible separate entrance plus disabled toilet. The WC rooms in the basement were also completely renovated. There are 75 seats inside, and the terrace behind the house with around 100 seats is to be added from the spring.

"The centrepiece of our menu is Neapolitan pizza, complemented by risotto, pasta and salads," says Konstantin Stützer, describing the concept. There is a choice of beetroot carpaccio with walnuts, buffalo mozzarella, pear chutney and rocket (15 Euro), linguine e friarelli al colatura di alici (anchovy fillet with friarelli, onions, cherry tomatoes and garlic) for 17 Euro and 17 different pizzas, including three vegan versions, e.g. spinaci e carcini, spinaci e carcini and spinaci e carcini. Spinaci e carciofi (with spinach, artichokes and San Marzano tomatoes) for 13.50 Euro, Prosciutto e miele (with baked buffalo mozzarella, cooked ham and honey) or the Capricciosa (with artichokes, fior di latte and mushrooms) for 14.50 Euro each. For dessert, we recommend the pistachio tiramisu (eight Euro).

Gaffel Kölsch and Bitburger Pils (0.4l each 4.70 Euro) are on tap, Benediktiner helles Hefeweizen (0.5l for 5.50 Euro) and Birra Moretti (0.33l for 3.90 Euro) come from the bottle. The wine list offers eight open positions (0.15l) from 6.10 Euro, such as Primitivo Salento from Azienda Vinicola Rivera (Apulia) for 8.40 Euro or Pinot Blanc from Joachim Heger (Baden) for 8.20 Euro, as well as 16 bottled wines from 27 Euro, e.g. Blanc de Noir Pinot Noir from Jean Stodden (Ahr) for 35 Euro.

Info: Basteria im Regierungsviertel, Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 69, 53113 Bonn, http://webdefence.global.blackspider.com/urlwrap/?q=AXicFclBCoMwEAXQDz1BD-JYNdEiLlxpNz1EosEG4ozEYOjtS9_23W8YNHC9gRi-qrN0xot248MinKIEWmRHU036pev2oVT77CAcPLtxM7Q6fFI6-rLMOZM1Z3LRm8IK8_-AuQF-pfsdOw&Z, Tel. (0228) 93 49 70 60. Open daily 11.30-22h (kitchen until 21h), no closing day.