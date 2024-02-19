Spring is busting out in Bonn Be careful not to run over a toad on the road

According to Radscheit, the recent cold spell stimulated the plants and fooled them into thinking there had been a harsh winter. Now it’s become warmer "they are happy". Phenologically, i.e. in terms of the periodic course of the year, it is fine that things are already sprouting now. The expert is referring in particular to the snowdrops and crocuses. And in case anyone is wondering about the first tree blossoms on Maxstrasse in Bonn: There are certain Japanese flowering cherries there, he says, which already show their colour in winter.