GA listing : Beer gardens in Bonn and the region

Beer gardens are for many people the best places for warm spring and summer evenings. Foto: Sven Hoppe/Symbolbild

Bonn A cool drink, with a snack when the weather is fine; beer gardens in Bonn and the region invite you to linger and enjoy yourselves.

Zum Blauen Affen

The Rhine pavilion “Zum Blauen Affen” is located on the edge of the Beueler Rheinaue. The beer tables are arranged in a fan shape around the pavilion, which was created for the 1979 National Garden Show. In addition to Kölsch and Pils, the beer garden is characterised by its “Bavarian flair”. White-and-blue maypoles in Munich style and white-and-blue flags adorn the grounds. Seating for 350 people is provided by the Blaue Affe. In addition to drinks, bratwurst, salads or Bavarian specialities are also available.

Opening hours and contact

If the weather is fine, Monday to Friday 3 pm to 10.30 pm, Saturday 1 pm to 11 pm. If the weather is uncertain it is recommended to check the Facebook page.

Elsa-Brandström-Straße 74, 53227 Beuel

Tel: 0228/465307

www.haus-am-rhein.de/biergarten

Biergarten Parkrestaurant Rheinaue

800 people can be seated in the large Biergarten Parkrestaurant in an elevated position in the Rheinauenpark. At times, more than 1,000 visitors can be found here. This is also ensured by various concert series such as “Live Jazz in the Beer Garden” or the summer festival, when live music is played daily from July 6th to August 29th.

Opening hours and contact

Monday to Sunday from 11 am to 11 pm

Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bad Godesberg

Tel. 0228/374030

www.rheinaue.de

Alter Zoll

The beer garden at the Alten Zoll is located in the Stadtgarten, directly between the university main building and the Rhine. The slightly inclined wall of the corner bastion on the Rhine, which was a castle terrace in the 18th century, rises 15 metres high and next to it is today's beer garden. In addition to various “standard” drinks such as beer, coffee or cocktails, the Alter Zoll also offers a changing range of beverages. There are also different dishes and some offers for vegetarians and vegans.

Opening hours and contact

Bundeshäuschen

Located directly on the banks of the Rhine in Oberkassel, the Bundeshäuschen offers seating for about 250. The terrace is always open and surrounded by transparent screens. If required, the area can be covered by a 120 square-meter awning. The beer garden, which is located next to the cottage and separated by a bright blue wooden fence, has 80 seats and is only open in good weather.

Where the Bundeshäuschen stands today was once a bus shelter for the passengers of the ferry from Plittersdorf. Since 1906, the ferryman had the concession for a small restaurant with bar.

Opening hours and contact

Tuesday to Sunday from 10 am to 9 pm

Oberkasseler Ufer 4, 53227 Bonn

Phone 0228/441103

www.bundeshaeuschen.de

Dreesens Biergarten

On the other side of the Rhine from the Bundeshäuschen is the “Dreesens Biergarten”. The “White House on the Rhine”, as it is called, borders on the Landhotel. The beer garden has been in existence for more than eight years, and about four years ago it was extended to include a park with lounge furniture arranged into seating arrangements between coniferous and deciduous woods. In addition to draught beer or various wines, pasta and Mediterranean-style dishes are also offered.

Opening hours and contact

from April to October always Monday to Friday from 3 pm to 11 pm, Saturday from 12 noon to 11 pm, Sunday from 11 am to 11 pm

Rheinstraße 45-49, 53179 Bonn

Tel. 0228/82020

www.rheinhoteldreesen.de

Schaumburger Hof

The Schaumburger Hof in Bad Godesberg has been welcoming its guests for more than 250 years. Since the laying of the foundation stone on 31 March 1755, Friedrich Nietzsche and Alexander von Humboldt was among the guests. At first, the inn was called “Unter den Linden”. Prince Adolf zu Schaumburg-Lippe was a frequent guest. In the Schaumburger Hof, visitors can expect seasonal delicacies in addition to beer garden classics.

Opening hours and contact

Tuesday to Thursday 12 noon to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday 12 noon to 11 pm, Sunday 12 noon to 10 pm

At Schaumburger Hof 10, 53175 Bonn

Phone: 0228/9563529

www.schaumburger-hof.de

Rheinlust

At the foot of the Kennedy Bridge on the Beueler Rhine side lies the Rheinlust. This restaurant, located a few metres from the Rhine on the promenade, offers a changing lunch buffet and a seasonal menu. On Sundays, the Rheinlust offers a breakfast buffet. The beer garden has been around for 20 years.

Opening hours and contact

Monday to Thursday from 10 am to 1 am, Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 3 am, Sunday from 9 am to 1 am

Rheinaustraße 134, 53225 Bonn

Phone 0228/467091

Beer garden Schänzchen

The Schänzchen am Rosenthal was originally part of the Roman camp Castra Bonnensia, the legion camp on the site of Bonn. In the 19th century, a restaurant for daytrippers opened there. The garden restaurant with the horse-chestnut trees offers drinks in addition to Bavarian specialities such as white sausage, pork knuckles and wheat beer, from March to October.

Opening hours and contact

Mondays to Fridays from 11 am to 10 pm, and at weekends also from 11 am to 10 pm

Rosental 105, 53111 Bonn

Tel. 0228/9636529

Waldrestaurant Waldesruh

The Waldesruh is a popular day-trip destination in the Kottenforst, especially in summer. The beer garden with its 400 seats and the barbecue area is very attractive. There is a playground for children. E-bikes can be “refuelled” free of charge, but you have to bring your own cables.

Opening hours and contact

Daily 12 noon to midnight; changes due to weather conditions may occur

Dorfstraße 62, 53343 Wachtberg

0228/325488

www.waldesruh.net

Zur Siegfähre

The beer garden "Zur Siegfähre" offers 350 seats in the fresh air and 100 more inside. Salads and ham or cheese platters are mainly accompanied by hearty hot dishes such as rump steak or pork schnitzel. Foil potatoes or halloumi are also on offer asvegetarian dishes. Characteristic for the beer garden is its name Siegfähre. The "Sankt Adelheid", according to its own information the oldest and only one-man ferry in Germany, takes pedestrians, cyclists and excursionists from Troisdorf-Bergheim to Bonn-Geislar over the Sieg within a few minutes.

Opening hours and contact

from April to October always Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30 am to 10.30 pm, Sunday from 9 am to 10 pm

Zur Siegfähre 7, 53844 Troisdorf

Phone: 0228/475547

www.siegfaehre.de

Other beer gardens in Bonn and the region

Bahnhof Kottenforst

In summer, people from all over the area are traditionally drawn to the large beer garden in the countryside. It is a popular destination for cyclists, walkers and horse riders.

Opening hours and contact

Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. continuously open

Bahnhof Kottenforst 8, 53340 Meckenheim

Tel. 02225/7322

www.waldgaststätte-bahnhof-kottenforst.de

Waldschenke "Im Zuschlag"

Conveniently located directly on the B56, the Waldschänke “Im Zuschlag” offers home-style cooking and Mediterranean cuisine. The name is reminiscent of the historical name of the Waldparzelle. There is playground equipment and a meadow to romp around for children.

Opening hours and contact

Wednesday to Saturday 12 noon to 10.30 pm, Sunday 10.30 am to 10 pm

Schmale Allee 1, 53347 Alfter

0228/8540600

www.https://www.waldschaenke-im-zuschlag.de

Milchhäuschen

A little bit hidden and surrounded by forest, you will find the restaurant "Milchhäuschen" with its nice beer garden in the middle of the nature reserve Siebengebirge. A wonderful and popular destination for young and young-at-heart, or rather for everything with legs or a bicycle.

Opening hours and contact

Summer season: 1 April to 30 September, Tuesday to Friday 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays 10 am to approx. 5.45 pm

Elsiger Feld 1, 53639 Königswinter

02223/90900

www.milchhaeuschen.de

Rheingold - Bad Honnef

In summer, a place on the terrace or in the rustic beer garden in front of the house is recommended. From here you have a beautiful view of the Bad Honnef marina and the passing boats.

Opening hours and contact

Monday to Sunday 11:30 am to 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm to 10 pm, closed on Tuesdays

Rheipromenade 6, 53604 Bad Honnef

02224/969840

www.rheingold-badhonnef.de

Rhineterassen Widdig

Situated directly on the banks of the Rhine, you have a beautiful view of the Rhine from Herseler Werth to the Siebengebirge from the dining room as well as from the terrace or conservatory. The restaurant has a shiny new look and a modern kitchen.

Opening hours and contact

Monday to Sunday 11.30 am to 10 pm

Römerstraße 99, 53332 Bornheim-Widdig

02236/922020

Rheincamping Siebengebirgsblick

Below the Rolandsbogen and the island of Nonnenwerth lies the beer garden Rheincamping Siebengebirgsblick. Only a few meters and a slope separate the site from the Rhine, which offers a view over the river to the Siebengebirge. The campsite is not far away, and the site also has its own landing stage for boats.

Opening hours and contact

Sunday to Thursday 10 am to 11 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10 am to midnight

Wickchenstrasse, 53424 Remagen-Rolandswerth

02228/910682

www.siebengebirgsblick.de

Waldhotel Rheinbach

Situated in the middle of a 17,000 square metre park, the Waldhotel Rheinbach also offers a beer garden, open from May to September, which serves traditional Bavarian cuisine. Every Sunday, as well as on Ascension Day and Corpus Christi, there is a jazz morning pint with live music from 11 am to 2 pm.

Opening hours and contact

Thursday and Friday from 4 pm, Saturday from 2 pm, Sundays and holidays from 11 am

Ölmühlenweg 99, 53359 Rheinbach

02226/169220

www.waldhotel-rheinbach.de

Beer garden on the island of Grafenwerth

Holidays on your doorstep: The island of Grafenwerth is ideal for this. The car-free island at Bad Honnef is a green haven that even visitors from outside appreciate. In addition to green spaces, walking paths and the island's outdoor swimming pool, there is the large beer garden, which is in a prime location not far from the sandy beach at the northern tip of the island under shady trees. From the approximately 400 seats, a perfect view of the Rhine is guaranteed. The island of Grafenwerth is easy to reach by public transport; there are also 66 parking spaces at the terminal stop of the tram line.

Opening hours and contact

Mondays to Sundays from 12 noon (as long as the weather is fine)

Insel Grafenwerth, 53604 Bad Honnef

02224/71535

This is a list of beer gardens in Bonn and the region, which does not claim to be complete or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary and the beer gardens are selected subjectively.