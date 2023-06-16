Events in and around Bonn Beethoven Day and FeenCon: Tips for the weekend

How can a neighbourhood use its communal areas in the best possible way? And which local businesses and associations are already committed to a change in mobility and shaping public space? On Saturday, the "Tag der Bönnschen Viertel" (Day of the Bonn Neighbourhoods) will attract visitors to the inner Nordstadt to try out tomorrow's mobility options in various activities and test runs. At the same time, the Literaturhaus Bonn will focus on the inner Nordstadt. During a walk, participants can listen to voices and texts by Bonn authors via audio guides.