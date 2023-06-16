Events in and around Bonn Beethoven Day and FeenCon: Tips for the weekend
Service | Bonn/Region · Experience magical adventures at the FeenCon, enjoy the multi-layered sounds of Bonn's music scene and learn more about the state of digitalisation in Bonn at the Digitaltag: our tips for the weekend at a glance.
Markets, mobility, magic. There are some exciting events to discover this weekend. Whether it's a fantasy event in Beuel, a day with Beethoven on the market square or the summer festival at Melbbad: the coming weekend offers events for young and old.
Beethoven Day
Fans of classical music take note: The "Bürger für Beethoven" (Citizens for Beethoven) are organising the very first Beethoven Day. More than 50 renowned musicians will be on stage on Bonn's Marktplatz, including (of course) the Beethoven Orchestra as well as the vocal trio Ukraina, the pianist Susanne Kessel and the Bonn Bach Choir. There will be short interviews between the concerts, for example with Beethovenfest artistic director Steven Walter, MEP Axel Voss and Lord Mayor Katja Dörner.
- Where: Marktplatz, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 17 June, 12:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
FeenCon
At the weekend, visitors can embark on a special quest at the Integrated Comprehensive School in Beuel. Surrounded by fairies, elves and other magical creatures, visitors can try their hand at pen and paper, lose themselves in faraway fantasy worlds at the numerous book stalls or make candles in the medieval style. Between exciting readings and magical adventures, stick fighting, dancing and magic are also on the programme. All programme items can be viewed here. Tickets are available here.
- Where: IGS Bonn Beuel, Siegburger Straße 321, 53229 Bonn.
- When: Saturday, 17 June from 10 a.m. to Sunday, 18 June, 6 p.m.
- Admission: Tickets for both days: 10 euros, day tickets from 6 euros.
Day of the Bonn neighbourhoods & LIT.walk
How can a neighbourhood use its communal areas in the best possible way? And which local businesses and associations are already committed to a change in mobility and shaping public space? On Saturday, the "Tag der Bönnschen Viertel" (Day of the Bonn Neighbourhoods) will attract visitors to the inner Nordstadt to try out tomorrow's mobility options in various activities and test runs. At the same time, the Literaturhaus Bonn will focus on the inner Nordstadt. During a walk, participants can listen to voices and texts by Bonn authors via audio guides.
- Where: On the streets of the inner Nordstadt: Breite Straße, Wolfstraße, Heerstraße, Paulstraße, Peterstraße.
- When: Saturday, 17 June, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; LIT.Spaziergang on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Summer festival at Melbbad
The Melbbad once again invites visitors to its summer festival on the slopes of the Venusberg. Guests can enjoy the summer temperatures on the open-air grounds of the Melbbbad with numerous sports activities, food and a volleyball tournament.
- Where: Melbbad sports grounds, Trierer Straße 59, 53115 Bonn.
- When: Sunday, 18 June, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
- Registration for the volleyball tournament: to sportpark_melbbad@gmx.de
Markets
What would a sunny weekend be without a relaxing stroll? In the Rheinaue and on Münsterplatz there are treasures to be found along the way. Some 40 studios offer art ceramics, tableware, vases and sculptures at the pottery market. There will be an activity tent where visitors can make their own pottery. In addition, a permanent place is being sought for the Beethoven mosaic, which was co-designed by market visitors last year.
- Pottery market: Saturday, 17 and Sunday, 18 June, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, Münsterplatz
- Flea market in the Rheinaue: Saturday, 17 June, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rheinaue, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 10, 53175 Bonnard-Allee 10, 53175 Bonn
Open day at bonnorange
120 years ago, work began on the vehicle fleet on Ellerstraße - back then with horse-drawn carriages and fewer than 100 employees. Since the beginning of January, bonnorange has been registered as an independent municipal company. To mark both anniversaries, the company is inviting visitors to its premises.There will be a bouncy castle, vehicle demonstrations, insight into the workshop and refreshments.
- Where: bonnorange AöR, Lievelingsweg 110, 53119 Bonn, Germany
- When: Sunday, 18 June, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: Free of charge
Digitaltag
Digitalisation has long been an integral part of our everyday lives. Whether communication, learning opportunities or shopping, we can't get through everyday life without digital skills. Under the motto Digitalisation: Discover. Understand. Design, numerous organisations will be providing information about their projects in digital interaction on Digitaltag. Bonn residents can look forward to events on topics such as ChatGPT and academic writing, virtual home visits or municipal strategies for digitalisation. An overview of all events is available here.
- Where: Various locations in Bonn and the surrounding area
- When: Friday, 16 June
- Note: For some events, prior registration is necessary.
Open Air Events
This weekend BonnLive and the Kunst!Rasen offer opportunities to enjoy concerts and theatre outdoors.
- Pietro Lombardi: Friday, 16 June, 6.45 pm, Telekom Campus, Landgrabenweg 151, 53227, tickets from 49 euros here.
- Junges Theater Bonn: Petterson and Findus: Saturday, 17 June, 1 pm and Sunday, 18 June, 10 am. Telekom Campus, Landgrabenweg 151, 53227, tickets from 15 euros here.
- Mike Singer: Saturday, 17 June, 6.45 p.m., Telekom Campus, Landgrabenweg 151, 53227, tickets from 43.67 euros here.
- Cat Ballou: Sunday, 18 June, 5pm, Telekom Campus, Landgrabenweg 151, 53227, tickets from 34.90 euros here.
- KLASSIK!Picnic with the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn: Sunday, 18 June, 5 to 9 p.m., the concert starts at 7 p.m., Kunst!Rasen, Charles-de-Gaulle-Strasse, 53113 Bonn, free of charge.
Original text: Jasmin Kaub;Translation: Jean Lennox